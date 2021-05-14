Man City Manager Pep Guardiola: Winning Is Addictive, Why Should We Stop?

Pep Guardiola asked "why should we stop" as his Manchester City side look to celebrate their latest title triumph by beating Newcastle United. (More Football News)

City were crowned Premier League champions for the fifth time – and the third under Guardiola – when Manchester United were defeated by Leicester City on Tuesday.

Guardiola's team lost 2-1 to Chelsea in a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Champions League final last time out, but are unbeaten in 22 away matches (W20 D2), the longest ever run by an English top-flight team, heading into Friday's match with Newcastle at St James' Park.

With three matches remaining of the Premier League season before City take on Chelsea in Porto, the final having been moved from Istanbul, Guardiola was perplexed as to why any team would want to stop dominating the silverware on offer.

"It's so addictive. Winning's so nice. You sleep better, you eat better, you laugh more, your relations with your family is better, everything is better, your friends," Guardiola told a news conference.

"It is addictive. Why should we stop when we can still do it? Why should we not try to win again? Why should we not improve our game plan when we can do it?

"In training I see things I still don't like and we have to improve for the final. That makes you do it. When you have the feeling that it's enough, that the pleasure to win the Premier League doesn't make you feel something special, or you have achieved something with them, that is the moment to say bye-bye.

"But seeing as I have this desire to win and the players of course love to play football, we're going to continue to try to do."

As well as three league titles, Guardiola has won an FA Cup, four EFL Cups and two Community Shields during his stint at City, albeit the Champions League has so far eluded him.

Asked to explain how he motivates his players, Guardiola simply pointed to the quality at his disposal.

"Without good players it is not possible. I said it many times," he said, before comparing the situation with the famous NBA teams that Phil Jackson oversaw.

"We won nine titles at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and here, and it's easier to do it here than when you are in another club with less potential, that's for sure.

"I always say Phil Jackson won with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O'Neal. Without them it would have been difficult.



"Our tactics and ideas just work because of the quality of the players and the quality of the financial support and we have it."

City have won their last 11 away Premier League matches and a win in this match would see them break the all-time record in the top four tiers of English league football, currently held by Chelsea in 2008 and City themselves in 2017.

