Mainz Vs Bayern Munich, Live Streaming: How To Watch German Football League Matches

The Matchday 31 of German Bundesliga will witness some make or break clashes featuring heavyweights Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, etc. (More Football News)

Bayern can clinch a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title with a win over Mainz. It would be the Bavarian powerhouse's 31st German championship title overall including their first in 1932.

The rest all came after the Bundesliga started in 1963. But Mainz will not make it easy for Hansi Flick's team. Mainz are fighting relegation and have shown a different side since Bo Svensson took over as coach. Mainz are unbeaten in six games with four wins in that run.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund's UEFA Champions League credentials face a stern test at third-place Wolfsburg. Dortmund are four points behind fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt, which visit Bayer Leverkusen for the late game. The top four qualify for Europe’s premier competition. Also, Union Berlin host Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim visit Freiburg.

Weekend Fixtures:

7:00 PM IST matches (Saturday)

SC Freiburg vs Hoffenheim at Schwarzwald-Stadion, Freiburg

Union Berlin vs SV Werder Bremen at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in Kopenick

Mainz vs Bayern Munich at Opel Arena, Mainz

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund at Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg

10:00 PM IST match (Saturday)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt at Bay Arena, Leverkusen.

7:00 PM IST matches (Sunday)

RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart at Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

9:30 PM IST match (Saturday)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia at Borussia Park, Monchengladbach

How to watch:

All the matches will be streamed live on FanCode. Subscription required. No TV telecast.

