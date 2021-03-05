NZ Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 4th T20I: Australia To Bat First In Must Win Match

Australia will look to win back-to-back T20 International matches against New Zealand to keep the five-match series alive. Trailing 2-0 in the five-match series after a nail-biting defeat in Dunedin, Australia produced an impressive response in the third T20I. Maxwell smashed 70 from 31 balls with skipper Aaron Finch scored 69 as Australia posted 208-4. New Zealand – who had been in with a chance at 109-3 - collapsed from there and were all out after 17.1 overs. Meanwhile, a strong earthquake that hit the South Pacific has triggered an tsunami warning forcing thousands of people in New Zealand to evacuate coastal areas. Catch the live scores and updates of New Zealand Vs Australia 4th T20I here.

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS | 3rd T20I REPORT

11:19 AM IST: Australia to bat first

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult



Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine