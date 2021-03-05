March 05, 2021
Corona
NZ Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 4th T20I: Australia To Bat First In Must Win Match

NZ Vs AUS, 4th T20I: Australia To Bat First In Must Win Match

Catch the live scores and updates of New Zealand Vs Australia 4th T20I match from Wellington here.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2021
NZ Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 4th T20I: Australia To Bat First In Must Win Match
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will be seeking the third win of the series, while for Australia led-by Aaron Finch it's another must-win game.
NZ Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 4th T20I: Australia To Bat First In Must Win Match
Australia will look to win back-to-back T20 International matches against New Zealand to keep the five-match series alive. Trailing 2-0 in the five-match series after a nail-biting defeat in Dunedin, Australia produced an impressive response in the third T20I. Maxwell smashed 70 from 31 balls with skipper Aaron Finch scored 69 as Australia posted 208-4. New Zealand – who had been in with a chance at 109-3 - collapsed from there and were all out after 17.1 overs. Meanwhile, a strong earthquake that hit the South Pacific has triggered an tsunami warning forcing thousands of people in New Zealand to evacuate coastal areas. Catch the live scores and updates of New Zealand Vs Australia 4th T20I here.
LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS | 3rd T20I REPORT

11:19 AM IST:  Australia to bat first

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

