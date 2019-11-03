So, both the sides remained unbeaten after three matches each in the fifth season of Indian Super League (ISL) with two goalkeepers stealing the show. Jamshedpur FC's Subrata Paul won the man of the match for his series of saves to deny Bengaluru FC at bay. The say went for Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who produced probably the best save of the season, an iron hand effort to deny a bicycle kick from Farukh Choudhary. One outfield player who stood out was Raphael Augusto. He was everywhere, but unfortunately, he didn't see the final whistle after an injury forced him out late in the match. By the way, Paul holds the record for most clean sheets in the ISL. The result meant that Jamshedpur are now the league leaders with seven points - two wins and a draw, one more than ATK, who they play next. Bengaluru are also unbeaten but the draws have compromised their standing. Seventh, with three points. Two days off and Hyderabad host NorthEast United on Wednesday. That's all from us tonight from JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Full-Time- Jamshedpur 0-0 Bengaluru FC

90+4' - And another break for Jamshedpur and that's all for tonight. A goalless draw at the Furnace.

90+3' - Farukh Choudhary, still lots to burn in his engine, chases down a ball and sets up a cross. But Hyderabad players inside the opponent box make a mess of the cross from the left. That was Sergio Castel committing a foul on Juanan.

90+1' - Sumeet Passi chases down a ball but fails to keep the ball in play. Goal-kick to Bengaluru.

90' - Free-kick for Bengaluru after Udanta Kumam is brought down by an onrushing Hyderabad player on the right flank. Four minutes added on. Moments ago, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu left his line and cleared a threat, from a long ball, with a header.

88' - Play resumes. And Kean Lewis comes in for injured Raphael Augusto.

86' - Another player down. This time, it's Bengaluru forward Raphael Augusto.

85' - Farukh Choudhary is quiet tonight. And he just losses a ball inside the final third. Jamshedpur do well to win the ball back and launch another attack.

83' - Ashique Kuruniyan brings down Piti. Free kick to Jamshedpur. Bengaluru win the ball back, and Udanta Kumam fails to keep the ball in play. Goal kick for Jamshedpur. Meanwhile, a sub for hosts. Spaniard for Spaniard. Piti out, Noe Acosta on.

81' - Corner for Bengaluru. Dimas Delgado corner finds Rahul Bheke, but the Indian's header is blocked.

79' - Ashique Kuruniyan in the thick of the action once again. But goal-kick for Bengaluru. And sub for Bengaluru. Suresh Wangjam on for Manuel Onwu.

78' - Sub for Jamshedpur. Sumeet Passi on for Mobashir Rahman.

76' - On the counter, Bengaluru find a good chance through pacey Ashique Kuruniyan. But Subrata Paul, once again, produces a brilliant save.

75' - Piti launches a long ball, then the hosts win a free-kick. Piti goes a long ranger and a corner. Wasted.

73' - From a short corner, Dimas Delgado sends in the ball and the goal-mouth melee, Subrata Paul collects the ball. Rahul Bheke was offside, by the way.

72' - Another free-kick for Bengaluru at the centre. Raphael Augusto finds Nishu Kumar. And a corner.

70' - Raphael Augusto on the ball and Chhetri and Tiri in a tussle. Relayed free-kick from Bengaluru. Poor execution, despite Piti's full-blooded drive.

68' - A free-kick to Bengaluru after Udanta Kumam is brought down just outside the box.

67' - Farukh Choudhary controls a high ball with his chest and goes for the goal. But it gets blocked and deflected for a corner. A free header for Sergio Castel from Piti's delivery, but a massive deflection for another corner. But not given. Horrible from the linesman.

64' - Nishu Kumar blocks an attempted cross from Issac Vanmalsawma.

63' - Jamshedpur gain possession again, and Sergio Castel with the ball near the byline. Harmanjot Khabra tracks back and win the ball back.

62' - Farukh Choudhary finds Robin Gurung as Jamshedpur build another attack. Bikash Jairu in the play and they lose possession.

61' - Udanta Kumam covers some ground and releases a cross, low one. And an easy take for Subrata Paul.

60' - Referee Crystal John is doing a lot of explainings.

59' - Sunil Chhetri wins a free-kick, for a gentle push, and Jamshedpur camp is not happy.

57' - A corner for Jamshedpur and Tiri heads down but massive clearance. Then, another corner for the visitors. Then, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu denies Farukh Choudhary with a brilliant, brilliant save. What a save. Choudhary's cycle kick, had it gone, would have been hailed as one of the greatest goals.

54' - Memo Moura manhandles Raphael Augusto. But not card.

53' - Sergio Castel draws a foul from Juanan and a free-kick for Jamshedpur at a dangerous spot. Then, a couple of chances in the melee with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu producing a very good save near the far post.

51' - Another very good covering from Subrata Paul to beat Manuel Onwu in the air and deny Bengaluru forward a clear header.

49' - Manuel Onwu gets a brilliant chance to break the deadlock. But Subrata Paul covers his ground well and blocks the shot from close range.

48' - Mobashir Rahman attempts a long ranger, and earns a corner from a deflection for Jamshedpur.

46' - Raphael Augusto and Nishu Kumar with early runs for Bengaluru. Meanwhile, break-time substitute for Jamshedpur. Isaac Vanmalsawma in for Anikhet Jadhav.

Half-time at the Furnace and it's goalless. After a brilliant start, Jamshedpur faded away as Bengaluru stamped their presence with some great moves. Harmanjot Khabra tried a backheel but Subrata Paul was upto the task. Then, some more chances too. For the hosts, Sergio Castel hits the far post with a long ranger. In all, an entertaining half. And the stand out player so far is Raphael Augusto. See you in a while.

1st Half - Jamshedpur 0-0 Bengaluru FC

45+2' - Jamshedpur lose possession and Bengaluru happy to retreat, to involve their goalkeeper in the play. And that's all for the half.

45' - Another throw-in for Bengaluru on the right flank. A long throw from Rahul Bheke, but nothing comes off it. Another throw-in for the visitors on the opposite flank though. And another build-up. Raphael Augusto gets a chance to test Subrata Paul with a tricky shot from just outside the box, and a rebound. But nothing, again. Two minutes added on.

43' - Long clearance for Jamshedpur from a Bengaluru throw, and Nishu Kumar opts not to take any chance. Kicks out the ball. Throw-in for Jamshedpur.

41' - Jamshedpur captain Tiri gets the first booking of the match, and his first of the season, for barging onto Udanta Kumam. Free-kick to Bengaluru. Very poor delivery.

40' - Juanan does well to thwart the corner. But another one for Jamshedpur with Aniket Jadhav setting up a brilliant play. Piti, then, weaves his magic. But Gurpreet Singh Sandhu collects Jadhav's shot.

38' - Another corner, wrongly given, to Jamshedpur following a sliding tackle by Harmanjot Khabra to Robin Gurung.

37' - Then, another injury concern for Bengaluru. And a corner for Jamshedpur. Piti's delivery, an outswinger, fails to make an impression. Sunil Chhetri loses the ball and throw-in for Hyderabad.

36' - A very good move from Jamshedpur, but Sergio Castel is caught off-side. Nice trap from Bengaluru. On the counter, Raphael Augusto goes for a long ranger. Swerving, but no issues for Subrata Pal.

33' - Memo Moura wins back the ball outside the Jamshedpur box. But Bengaluru soon win back the possession. Then, a first-time clearance by Robin Gurung from a long ball.

31' - Aniket Jadhav tries find Sergio Castel after having a good, mazy run. But he fails. Then, Robin Gurung clashes into a Bengaluru player. Free kick to the visitors.

30' - Throw-in for Bengaluru. Then another. Bengaluru slowly making another move, changing flanks.

28' - Piti takes the honour of taking the final kick from the free-kick after a rollover from Aitor Monroy. But his low drive gets a deflection and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stoops low to collect it.

27' - Sunil Chhetri trips Piti and free-kick to Jamshedpur, just outside the box.

26' - The Spaniard, coming back to the starting XI after an injury lay-off, is now off again. Stretchered off. His replacement is Ashique Kuruniyan.

23' - Nishu Kumar steadying the play then a pass to Dimas Delgado. Then, a brief stoppage due to an injury. Albert Serran won't move.

22' - Bikash Jairu fails to check Harmanjot Khabra, and the Bengaluru no. 10 relays the ball for an onrushing Udanta. The Manipuri's final delivery fails to make an impression.

21' - Albert Serran climbs tall to try a header but Subrata Paul's there, and a collision. Free-kick to Jamshedpur.

20' - Then, stunning diving save from Subrata Paul to deny a back flick from Harmanjot Khabra. Stunning save. But a corner from the spill over.

19' - Albert Serran in control as Bengaluru once again launch a move. Jamshedpur concede another free-kick, courtesy a Farukh Choudhary foul on Rahul Bheke near the far flag.

17' - Aniket Jadhav tracking back to block a pass. Jamshedpur get a very good move involving the 19-year-old, who himself takes a knock in the process. Free-kick to Jamshedpur. Bikash Jairu working too hard and mistiming his kick on the left flank even as Udanta Kumam lurks there.

15' - Piti on a run, but the ball beats him. Too heavy a pass. Goal kick to Bengaluru.

14' - Raphael Augusto times his run to connect his header from Udanta Kumam's cross, but misses by a whisker. Now Bengaluru in the ascendency.

12' - Subrata Paul and Jamshedpur survive some anxious moments with the goalie failing to clear the ball from Dimas Delgado's corner. Then, another free-kick to Bengaluru.

11' - In these early proceedings, Jamshedpur look the more confident side. Meanwhile, Udanta Kumam produces a run and links up with Sunil Chhetri, who relays it Raphael Augusto. A corner for Bengaluru from Augusto's shot.

9' - Late challenge from Piti and free-kick to Bengaluru. Moments ago, Sunil Chhetri gets a similar kick on his shin.

7' - Sunil Chhetri goes for a long ranger, with his left foot and tests Subrata Paul. On the counter, Sergio Castel hits the left post. What a play.

5' - First time Sunil Chhetri gets the ball, he's mobbed. But Hyderabad, from the following play, caught off-side.

4' - A throw-in for Bengaluru. But soon lose possession. A long ball from deep inside Bengaluru half. Manuel Onwu beaten in the air by a Jamshedpur defender.

2' - A long clearance which looks more of a pass on the line from Robin Gurung, and Nishu Kumar wins a free-kick for Bengaluru.

1' - What a start from Jamshedpur. Running shoes on for Aniket Jadhav and a cross, which unfortunately fails to find any of his teammates.

7: 31 PM IST: Pre-match formalities done. Kick-off next. Farukh Chaudhary, who won the man of the match awards in the previous two matches will be more than a handful for Sunil Chhetri and Co.

7:25 PM IST: Players are out in the centre. National Anthem next.

7:10 PM IST: But one thing which is worrying for Bengaluru is, they have hit the target only three times, scoring one. In contrast, Jamshedpur star Sergio Castel has scored two goals from his three shots on target so far.

7:07 PM IST: Bengaluru suffered their biggest defeat (5-1) at this corresponding fixture last season. So, the defending champions will be extra motivated to do well and exact a fitting revenge.

6:56 PM IST: Antonio Iriondo makes two changes to the Jamshedpur side that beat Hyderabad FC by bringing back Bikash Jairu, who served a one-match suspension, and Aniket Jadhav who replaced Isaac Vanmalsawma.

One change for Bengaluru FC. Albert Serran takes Ashique Kuruniyan's place.

6:41 PM IST: Team sheets are

Jamshedpur FC (4-4-2): Subrata Paul (1); Robin Gurung (16), Tiri (captain, 4), Memo Moura (22), Bikash Jairu (21); Mobashir Rahman (15), Aitor Monroy (6), Piti (7), Aniket Jadhav (10); Farukh Choudhary (17), Sergio Castel (9).

Subs: Rafique Ali (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Keegan Pereira, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Noe Acosta, Sumeet Passi, Antonio Iriondo

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (1); Rahul Bheke (2), Albert Serran (3), Juanan (5), Nishu Kumar (22); Harmanjot Khabra (10), Dimas Delgado (14); Udanta Kumam (21), Raphael Augusto (12), Sunil Chhetri (captain, 11); Manuel Onwu (9).

Subs: Aditya Patra (GK), Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Semboi Haokip

6:20 PM IST: Head to head

Jamshedpur lead Bengaluru 2-1 in four meetings, with one match ending in a draw. Jamshedpur have scored eight goals, as against Bengaluru's five.

6:07 PM IST: Squads

Jamshedpur FC

GK - Subrata Pal (1), Rafique Ali Sardar (13), Niraj Kumar (23), Amrit Gope (25);

DF - Augustin Fernandes (3), Tiri (C-4), Narender Gahlot (5), Joyner Lourenco (14), Robin Gurung (16), Keegan Pereira (20), Karan Amin (27), Jitendra Singh (33);

MF - Aitor Monroy (6), Amarjit Kiyam (8), Noe Acosta (11), Mobashir Rahman (15), Bikash Jairu (21), Memo (VC-22), Issac Vanmalsawma (24), CK Vineeth (31);

FW - Piti (7), Sergio Castel (9), Anikhet Jadhav (10), Farukh Choudhary (17)

Bengaluru FC

GK - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (1), Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (31), Aditya Patra (32);

DF - Rahul Bheke (2), Albert Serran (3), Sairuat Kima (4), Juanan (5), Rino Anto (13), Nishu Kumar (22), Gursimrat Singh Gill (33);

MF - Erik Paartalu (6), Eugeneson Lyngdoh (7), Kean Lewis (8), Harmanjot Khabra (10), Raphael Augusto (12), Dimas Delgado (14), Ashique Kuruniyan (19), Ajay Chhetri (25), Suresh Wangjam (27), Parag Shrivas (28);

FW - Manuel Onwu (9), Sunil Chhetri (Captain, 11), Thongkhosiem Haokip (18), Udanta Kumam (21), Edmund Lalrindika (37)

5:54 PM IST: What they said?

Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo stated that their upcoming opponents would be a big test. "Playing against the defending champions is a big test. They are a very good team. It will be a mistake to see the table and judge Bengaluru. (But) we have been doing well so we have a chance to win. The important thing is to focus on your own team and your own strategies," he said during the pre-match press conference.

The visiting coach, Carles Cuadrat feels that his side are mentally ready to grab their first win. "A lot of positive things to take away from the Goa game. I am proud of the way we played. Coro did not get any chance. My defenders read the situation well and stopped them from scoring. We have lost four points but now we have to be mentally stronger than ever. We will come out stronger against Jamshedpur," he said.

5:45 PM IST: Team News

Jamshedpur will be without Amarjit Kiyam, and could miss out Bikash Jairu. Otherwise, the Men of Steel have a fully-fit squad. Meanwhile, the visiting side will most probably without Erik Paartalu and Albert Serran due to fitness problems.

Premise

This is a biggie. Both the teams are unbeaten, but with different fortunes. Jamshedpur FC have two wins from two, while Bengaluru FC have two draws from two. But, irrespective of contrasting results in the previous matches, the 15th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) between the defending champions and one of the title contenders will be a keenly contested affair at the Furnace. For the third match in a row, Jamshedpur are playing at home and will hope to complete a hat-trick of wins, after beating Odisha FC 2-1 and Hyderabad FC 3-1. And Antonio Iriondo's boys have the wherewithal to do so. A young team nonetheless, but a gifted and determined one.

In contrast, Bengaluru are a seasoned outfit. Well oiled and crafty. But they have started the 2019-20 season rather slow, playing out a goalless draw with NorthEast United, then conceding a very late equaliser against FC Goa to share the spoils in the replay pf last season's finale. But, they are still the champions and do posses the firepower to dismantle any side, let alone the 'Men of Steel'. If Carles Cuadrat's words are to be borrowed, they "will come out stronger against Jamshedpur".

So, expect a cracker of a game. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.