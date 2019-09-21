James Maddison's Late Goal Helps Leicester City To A 2-1 Premier League Win Over Tottenham

﻿
A superb long-range strike from James Maddison gave Leicester City a 2-1 win over Tottenham at the King Power Stadium.

Omnisport 21 September 2019
The result means Tottenham have still not won an away game in the Premier League since January, while Leicester climb above them into the top four.
2019-09-21T19:13:44+0530

James Maddison's superb long-range strike helped Leicester City come from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 following VAR controversy at the King Power Stadium.

(Football News)

Harry Kane's brilliant improvised finish saw Spurs head into half-time with the advantage on Saturday but a spirited Leicester, who had seen an Ayoze Perez goal chalked off early on, fought back following the interval.

After a Serge Aurier strike had been ruled out by VAR due to the tightest of offside decisions, Ricardo Pereira got the Foxes back on level terms when he arrived to convert Jamie Vardy's low cross.

Leicester's comeback was then crowned when the impressive Maddison struck from distance five minutes from time.

The result means Tottenham have still not won an away game in the Premier League since January, while Leicester climb above them into the top four.

