Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC Ropes In Defender Deepak Devrani

Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced the signing of defender Deepak Devrani on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. (More Football News)



The 28-year-old will make a return to the country’s premier football league after playing a crucial role in Gokulam Kerala FC’s I-League winning campaign in 2020-21, in which he was voted to the team of the season, a press release said.



On Devrani's signing, CFC co-owner Vita Dani said: "Someone who has come-off as a key asset in a title winning campaign of the I-league last season (winner with Gokulam Kerala) will be eager to take that one step above in the ISL. We are happy to enable him in that endeavour."



Devrani had turned out for FC Pune City in the inaugural edition of the ISL in 2014, and now makes his comeback to the competition seven years later.



"I am extremely delighted about joining Chennayin FC. It is a very strong team. It feels amazing. It is a leap that I've taken and I'm all set to put my best foot forward in every game,” Devrani said.



An experienced campaigner, Devrani made his I-League debut in 2012-13 with the Indian Arrows. Since then, he has been a part of the three I-League winning campaigns, his first coming during a loan spell at Mohun Bagan in 2014-15.



With the likes of Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh and Narayan Das in CFC's ranks, Devrani, with 74 I-League appearances, is expected to provide necessary depth to the defensive line of the two-time ISL champions as they gear up for 2021-22 season.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine