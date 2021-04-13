IPL 2021: Live Streaming Of Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians -Where To Watch And Likely Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match fresh from their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, while for defending champions Mumbai Indians it has been far from ideal start.

Schedule | Points Table | News

The defending champions were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener in Chennai. As the two sides prepare to meet at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, MI skipper Rohit Sharma will be looking to get back to winning ways, while KKR’s Eoin Morgan will hope his side keeps the momentum going.

KKR looked a completely different unit in their IPL opener on Sunday. The team was aggressive and played fearlessly something skipper Morgan has advocated before the start of the league.



The left-right opening combination of Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill attacked right from the first ball as KKR tried to take the game to the opposition and playing on their own terms.

Addition of Bangladesh’s superstar Shakib Al Hasan has bolstered KKR middle-order giving Morgan a new dimension in bowling department as well. Rana’s brute force and Karthick’s cameo was enough for KKR to start the season on a strong note.

But eventually it will all boil down to battle of wits between Morgan and Rohit Sharma, under whose captaincy MI has won a record fifth IPL title last season in UAE.



Mumbai Indians present a different ball game for KKR and Morgan. Firstly the title holders will be desperate for their first win of the season after their two-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener on Friday.

Secondly KKR doesn’t have a good head-to-head record against MI.

MI will miss Quinton de Kock who is still in quarantine but still have enough explosive middle-order consisting Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- who can make a mockery of any bowling attack.

Match and telecast details:

Match: Fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians

Date: April 13 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Head-to-Head: KKR have won just once in their last 12 games against MI. KKR have an overall lopsided 6-21 record against the defending champions.

Likely XI’s:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.



Squads (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine