Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Why Chennai Super Kings Have Edge Over Kolkata Knight Riders - Stats Preview

Chennai Super Kings have three IPL titles with five final defeats while Kolkata Knight Riders have won both their finals under the mercurial Gautam Gambhir.

Captains MS Dhoni (left) of Chennai Super Kings and Eoin Morgan (right) of Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK have won four and lost one in last five matches against KKR. | Composite: IPL Photos

outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T18:50:01+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 6:50 pm

After 56 matches and 3 Play-offs matches later, we finally have the two teams that shall play the much-coveted final of IPL 2021 at Dubai on Friday (October 15).

While Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator 1 and Delhi Capitals in qualifier 2 to book a place in the final. Shockingly, Delhi Capitals finished third after back-to-back losses in
Playoffs.

If numbers are anything to go by, then Chennai Super Kings, in their astonishing ninth final appearance in 12 editions (they were suspended in two), are certain to start favourites against Kolkata Knight Riders on ‘Dussera’ day but in terms of trophies, there isn’t much of a difference.

Chennai Super Kings have three titles with five final defeats while Kolkata Knight Riders have won both their finals under the mercurial Gautam Gambhir. No team has mastered the art of reaching finals like Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches: 24
Chennai Super Kings won: 16
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 8

Chennai Super Kings have won four and lost one in the last five matches played against Kolkata Knight Riders.

THIS SEASON’S MATCHES

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs at Mumbai;
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets at Abu Dhabi.

FOR THE RECORD

Kolkata Knight Riders have never lost a final match in IPL. They reached the finals on two previous occasions and won both times. They beat Chennai Super Kings in the final in 2012 and defeated Punjab Kings in the 2014 final.

Chennai Super Kings have won three times in eight previous finals. Their last title came in 2018.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets at Mumbai;
Beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at Mumbai;
Beat Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs at Mumbai;
Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs at Mumbai;
Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs at Mumbai;
Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets at Delhi;
Lost to Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets at Delhi;
Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at Dubai;
Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets at Sharjah;
Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets at Abu Dhabi;
Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets at Sharjah;
Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets at Abu Dhabi;
Lost to Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets at Dubai;
Lost to Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at Dubai;
Beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets at Dubai (Qualifier 1).

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs at Chennai;
Lost to Mumbai Indians by 10 runs at Chennai;
Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 38 runs at Chennai;
Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs at Mumbai;
Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets at Mumbai;
Beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets at Ahmedabad;
Lost to Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets at Ahmedabad;
Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets at Abu Dhabi;
Beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets at Abu Dhabi;
Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 2 wickets at Abu Dhabi;
Beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets at Sharjah;
Lost to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets at Dubai;
Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets at Dubai;
Beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs at Sharjah;
Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets at Sharjah (Eliminator);
Beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets at Sharjah (Qualifier 2).

Syed Pervez Qaiser Mahendra Singh Dhoni Eoin Morgan Gautam Gambhir UAE Dubai Cricket Rankings & Stats Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Preview Sports
