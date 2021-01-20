IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Retain Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis - Full List

January 20, 2021
Corona
Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in IPL 2020 in UAE. Rabada and Stoinis had outstanding performances for the franchise

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
Delhi Capitals released the list of retained and released players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 auctions on Wednesday.(More Cricket News)

The Delhi-based franchise has retained a total of 19 players, which includes six overseas players.

The players who have been retained by the franchise include Indian internationals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Harshal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey and Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals have also retained six overseas players which include last season's Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada, along with his South African pace partner Anrich Nortje, Australian all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams, West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer and English bowler Chris Woakes.

Meanwhile, the franchise has released six players which include two Indian and four overseas players. Indian duo of Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, along with the overseas quartet of West Indies' Keemo Paul, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, Australia's Alex Carey, and England's Jason Roy have all been released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction.

Retained players:
Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw , Ajinkya Rahane , Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma , Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams;

Players Released:  Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

