After a one-sided match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season-opening match, former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will resume their rivalry at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The clash will be the first of the two matches on Sunday's double-header. Catch all 2019 IPL live updates here.

3:48 PM IST: And there are two debutants. Lockie Ferguson for KKR and Jonny Bairstow for SRH. Exactly one year ago, David Warner found himself implicated in the ball-tampering scandal. Today is the day for him.

3:45 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

3:41 PM IST: Here's one quick fact on Bhuvi. This is only the second time that the pacer is leading a side in his professional career. The previous occasion was during the 2016/17 Ranji Trophy season, leading Uttar Pradesh against Mumbai.

3:35 PM IST: TOSS! So, Kane Williamson's not match fit, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the side today. And Dinesh Karthik won the toss, and KKR will bowl first.

3:30 PM IST: A while ago, this is what Michael Clarke said in his 'pitch report': This wicket is a bit two-paced and spin will play a big part. The average first innings average score at Eden Gardens is 175 and that would be a good score".

Yesterday, the pitch did play its part. Chennai Super Kings had initial troubles chasing a 71-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Skipper MS Dhoni's not happy with the way pitch behaved.

3:26 PM IST: Continuing the focus on Warner, he is one of the most consistent batsmen in the history of IPL. He scored 528 in 2014, 562 in 2015, 848 in 2016 and 641 in 2017. And despite missing his services, SunRisers managed to qualify for the finals last year. And with Warner back, they are a different side altogether. But again, comebacks can be tough, even for champions.

3:20 PM IST: Here's a look at key numbers ahead of the match.

Matches played: 15

KKR wins: 9; SRH wins: 6

In Kolkata: 7 (KKR – 5, SRH – 2)

In Hyderabad: 5 (SRH – 2, KKR – 3)

On neutral venues: 3 (KKR – 1, SRH – 2)

Most matches: Shikhar Dhawan (SRH), Sunil Narine (KKR) – 14 each

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) – 17

Most runs: Robin Uthappa (KKR) – 391

Preview

This is one of the most keenly contested rivalries in the IPL. In the last eight matches, both the sides have won four times each with respective victories coming in alternate outings. But the KKR hold the edge thanks to their better head-to-head record, 9 to 6 in 15 meetings.

But the focus is clearly on a certain David Warner. Under his captaincy, SunRisers won their maiden IPL title in 2016 and he has been one of the most prolific run getters for the side.

Making his comeback to the league after missing the action last year thanks to his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering episode in Cape Town, the Aussie will hope to use the tournament to redeem himself.

There's uncertainty over Kane Williamson's availability, but the squad is very strong.

There is Warner of course, then Afghan sensation Rashid Khan, Kiwi Martin Guptill, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar,

For the hosts, skipper Dinesh Karthik will hope to continue the franchise's rich legacy. HIn his first season as the captain, the wicketkeeper-batsman led the team to a third-place finish.

In the West Indian trio of Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, he has got a monster hitter, an astute allrounder and master spinner. Then there is Aussie Chris Lynn too.