International Women's Day: Virat Kohli Salutes Female Divinity, Shares Adorable Photo Of Wife And Daughter

Virat Kohli shared an adorable photo of wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika on International Women's Day 2021. The Indian national men's cricket team captain also shared a beautiful message, saying he now understands "the true strength and divinity of women" after witnessing the birth of their daughter. (More Cricket News)

"Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world," Kohli wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The star couple welcomed their daughter in January.

Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, even though Women’s Day was observed for the first time in 1911. The date was changed to March 8, two years later in 1913. The theme for this year's International Women's Day is #ChooseToChallenge, which indicates that a "challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change".

Kohli led India to a 3-1 Test series win against visiting England. The two teams will now engage in a five-match T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting Friday (March 12).

Kolhi recently became the first-ever cricketer to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine