Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Reach 100 Million Followers On Instagram - Check Top 10 Global Superstars

Indian captain Virat Kohli has become the first cricketer to reach 100 million followers on the social networking platform Instagram. The 32-year-old is now the fourth-most followed sportsperson on the popular social media platform which is owned by Facebook. (More Cricket News)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the new landmark for Kohli on Twitter, and wrote: "Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram."

Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/HI1hTSbo8M — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2021

The batting great has now joined elite global superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Kohli is currently leading the national cricket team in a four-match Test series with the final match in Ahmedabad starting on Thursday. India won the third Test at the same venue by ten wickets inside two days to take a 2-1 lead. In the process, Kohli also became the most successful Indian captain on home soil, overtaking his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. For the record, Dhoni has 30.4 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Portugal football captain and Juventus superstar Ronaldo tops the chart with 265 million followers, followed by American singer Ariana Grande (224 m) and Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson (220 m), American TV personality Kylie Jenner (218 m), singer Selena Gomez (213 m) complete the top five.

American model Kim Kardashian (207 m), Argentina and Barcelona football captain Messi (187 m), American singers Beyonce (167 m), Justin Bieber (164 m) and TV personality Kendall Jenner (153 m) complete the top ten.

Kohli, who had earlier become the first Asian to reach 75 million followers on Instagram, is 20th on the list.

Apart from Instagram, Kohli also has a massive fan-following on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. As of now, he has 40.8 million followers on Twitter, while has over 36 million on Facebook.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine