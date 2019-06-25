Indian Women's Hockey Team Dances To Shankar Mahadevan's Hindustani Song After FIH Series Final Triumph – WATCH

﻿
In the clash against Japan in the FIH Series Final, Rani Rampal opened the scoring, with Gurjit Kaur scoring a brace. The best player award was given to Rampal, while Kaur received the top scorer trophy. Hockey India's video of the Indian women's hockey team dancing in celebration has gone viral on social media.

Posted on Twitter by Hockey India, the video was captioned as, "Humne kaha hai jo, tum bhi kaho!"
The Indian women's hockey team have been doing the rounds on social media for quite sometime, due to their excellent performances lately. Led by captain Rani Rampal, the team recently beat Japan at the FIH Series Final on June 23. The win also booked a berth in the final round of 2020 Olympics Qualifiers. A video on Twitter of the girls dancing in the team bus to the Hindustani song by Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Domnique has gone viral.

In the clash against Japan, Rampal opened the scoring, with Gurjit Kaur scoring a brace. The best player award was given to Rampal, while Kaur received the top scorer trophy.

Ranked ninth in the world, the team showed true grit and determination which paid off after their win. The players have already arrived in India, with lots of fans being present to welcome them in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

