Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Indian Super League Joins Hands With German Company To Expand Global Footprint

Fans will be able to catch Indian Super League action with live matches and highlights being made available, free-to-air on the OneFootbal platform. It has upwards of 100 million monthly active users internationally.

Indian Super League Joins Hands With German Company To Expand Global Footprint
Logos of OneFootball and Indian Super League. More than 100 million fans across 200 countries to access India’s premier football league free-to-air. | Photo: ISL

Trending

Indian Super League Joins Hands With German Company To Expand Global Footprint
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T16:04:24+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 4:04 pm

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Thursday announced a partnership with German football media company OneFootball to broadcast the Indian Super League to over 200 countries across the globe. (More Football News)

Starting season 2021-22, fans will be able to catch the action of India's premier football league with live matches and highlights being made available, free-to-air, on the OneFootball platform, accessed by upwards of 100 million monthly active users internationally.

All live and on-demand match action will be available on smartphone and tablet via the OneFootball App (iOS/Android, incl. Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast) as well as on desktop via the OneFootball Website.

An ISL spokesperson said, "We are pleased to partner with OneFootball bringing another power-packed season of Hero ISL to fans worldwide. Hero Indian Super League has consistently engaged with the young audience, creating an intrigued base of fans across the globe."

"Through our partnership with OneFootball, ISL will be able to continue its endeavour to appeal to the youth and globalise Indian football."

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Nikolaus von Doetinchem, VP OTT & Media Rights OneFootball said: "The Hero Indian Super League is a young and rapidly growing competition. OneFootball will be the place for Indian football fans around the world to watch their teams from back home and for a larger international audience to discover ISL for the first time.

"At OneFootball we are committed to bringing fans closer to the action than ever before and with the ISL we have another amazing competition for football fans to experience."

Tags

PTI Indian football Indian Super League (ISL) Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Shreyas Iyer-Ravindra Jadeja Feat And Other Key Stats

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Shreyas Iyer-Ravindra Jadeja Feat And Other Key Stats

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Withdraws From World Weightlifting And Commonwealth Championships

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Shreyas Iyer-Ravindra Jadeja Stand Revives India

World Table Tennis Championships: G Sathiyan Beats Vladimir Sidorenko To Enter Round Of 32

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Lasith Embuldeniya’s 5/46 Powers Sri Lanka To 187-Run Win Over West Indies

German Bundesliga Preview: Leipzig In Empty Stadium As Virus Bites Back

Live Streaming, Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2021: Hosts BAN Bank On New Blood, Where To Watch Live In India

Indonesia Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Eases Past Germany’s Yvonne Li To Book Quarterfinal Spot

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Tim Paine’s Inclusion Won’t Be A Distraction, Says Australia’s Nathan Lyon

Ashes 2021-22: Tim Paine’s Inclusion Won’t Be A Distraction, Says Australia’s Nathan Lyon

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Test Positive For Coronavirus

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Test Positive For Coronavirus

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Atletico Madrid On Brink Of Elimination After Loss Vs AC Milan

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Atletico Madrid On Brink Of Elimination After Loss Vs AC Milan

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Real Madrid Reach Knockout Stage For 25th Straight Time

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Real Madrid Reach Knockout Stage For 25th Straight Time

Read More from Outlook

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Neeraj Thakur / On November 13, PM Modi had chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies, with most news organisations reporting that the government was worried about cryptocurrencies being used to fund terror and illegal activities.

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Along with former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, Goa Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi and Goa Congress secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik also joined the TMC.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

Koushik Paul / India fought back to reach 258/4 in 84 overs when bad light stopped play on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccinations but administering the second dose has proved tricky with winter setting in the mountain state.

Advertisement