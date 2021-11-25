Indian Super League Joins Hands With German Company To Expand Global Footprint

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Thursday announced a partnership with German football media company OneFootball to broadcast the Indian Super League to over 200 countries across the globe. (More Football News)

Starting season 2021-22, fans will be able to catch the action of India's premier football league with live matches and highlights being made available, free-to-air, on the OneFootball platform, accessed by upwards of 100 million monthly active users internationally.

All live and on-demand match action will be available on smartphone and tablet via the OneFootball App (iOS/Android, incl. Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast) as well as on desktop via the OneFootball Website.

An ISL spokesperson said, "We are pleased to partner with OneFootball bringing another power-packed season of Hero ISL to fans worldwide. Hero Indian Super League has consistently engaged with the young audience, creating an intrigued base of fans across the globe."

"Through our partnership with OneFootball, ISL will be able to continue its endeavour to appeal to the youth and globalise Indian football."

Nikolaus von Doetinchem, VP OTT & Media Rights OneFootball said: "The Hero Indian Super League is a young and rapidly growing competition. OneFootball will be the place for Indian football fans around the world to watch their teams from back home and for a larger international audience to discover ISL for the first time.

"At OneFootball we are committed to bringing fans closer to the action than ever before and with the ISL we have another amazing competition for football fans to experience."