July 29, 2020
Corona
Indian Attack Can Rattle Australian Batsmen, Including Steve Smith And David Warner: Gautam Gambhir

India registered their first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018-19, but the hosts were without Steve Smith and David Warner

PTI 29 July 2020
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that the Virat Kohli-led side has the bowling attack to rattle the Australian batting line up including Steve Smith and David Warner, who were serving ball-tampering bans in the previous series Down Under. (More Cricket News)

India are slated to tour Australia in November for a gruelling four-Test series.

"Because India has got the bowling attack to rattle the Australian batting line-up even with David Warner and Steve Smith, but yeah, it’s going to be a different challenge than what it was last time around," Gambhir said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"So, you would want Virat Kohli to fire plus the bowlers as well because it’s the bowlers that will win you the Test matches," added the southpaw.

Last time in 2018-19, India registered their first-ever Test series win in Australia but Australia missed the services of Smith and Warner.

Gambhir, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning teams, said this time it will be a different challenge for the visitors.

"Whether it was his (Kohli's) first tour, whether it was second tour, this time around, obviously, he (Kohli) would be gearing up for it because it’s going to be a different challenge with David Warner and Steve Smith coming back into the Australian Test line-up," he said.

