Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Shreyas Iyer Joins Elite Club With Century On Test Debut Vs NZ – Full List Of Indian Cricketers

Shreyas Iyer becomes the 16th Indian to score a century on Test debut which includes current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in the list. Iyer's 105 off 171 balls was studded with 13 fours and two sixes.

Shreyas Iyer celebrates after reaching the magical three figures against New Zealand on Friday in Kanpur. | BCCI

2021-11-26T12:16:54+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 12:16 pm

Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 16th Indian batsman to make a hundred on his Test debut, joining an illustrious list that includes the legendary Lala Amarnath, Gundappa Viswanath, and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly among others. (More Cricket News)

The elegant right-hander, who hails from Mumbai’s Worli area, achieved the feat in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on the second day of the match at the Green Park Stadium here. (IND vs NZ First Test Day 2 Live)

Iyer scored 105 off 171 balls, striking 13 fours and a couple of sixes during his brilliant effort. He was dismissed by Tim Southee.

He became the second batter after Viswanath to score a hundred on his Test debut at Kanpur. The 26-year-old is also the third Indian to score a hundred on debut against New Zealand.

Arjan Kripal Singh, who achieved the feat in 1955, and Surinder Amarnath, who scored a hundred against the Black Caps on his debut in 1976, are the other two Indians to have achieved the same.

Iyer is also the third Mumbai player after Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw to slam a hundred on Test debut.

The illustrious list:

Lala Amarnath vs England in 1933

Deepak Shodhan vs Pakistan in 1952

Arjan Kripal Singh vs New Zealand in 1955

Abbas Ali Baig vs England in 1959

Hanumant Singh vs England in 1964

G Vishwanath vs Australia in 1969

Surinder Amarnath vs New Zealand in 1976

Mohd Azharuddin vs England in 1984

Pravin Amre vs South Africa in 1992

Sourav Ganguly vs England in 1996

Virender Sehwag vs South Africa in 2001

Suresh Raina vs Sri Lanka in 2010

Shikhar Dhawan vs Australia in 2013

Rohit Sharma vs West Indies in 2013

Prithvi Shaw vs West Indies in 2018

Shreyas Iyer vs New Zealand in 2021

(Names in bold indicate the players are still playing) 

