Live Cricket Scores, IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 2: Tim Southee Strikes Early, Ravindra Jadeja Departs For 50

Day 1 of the first Test between India vs New Zealand belonged to Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai man did complete justice to his Test debut and took India to the shores of safety after the hosts suffered a mini collapse of sorts after opting to bat at Kanpur's Green Park. Keeping Iyer company was Ravindra Jadeja, whose role with the ball is something stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane will look forward to later in the match. Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test on Friday.

9:46 AM IST: Southee strikes

New Zealand gets the breakthrough with Tim Southee doing the magic. Ravindra Jadeja chops onto his own stumps without adding to his overnight score. He departs for 50. India 266/5

9:32 AM IST: Day 2 starts

Tim Southee starts the proceedings for New Zealand on Day 2. New Zealand have an LBW review for Ravindra Jadeja but height proved to be the factor. Maiden over to start the day. India 258/4

The unbeaten 113-run fifth-wicket partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja is India's fifth-best in Test cricket against New Zealand. Interestingly, the highest fifth-wicket stand for India against the Kiwis is between Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly. They scored 182 runs in the 2003-04 series in Ahmedabad.

Today, Dravid is the head coach of the Indian national cricket team and Ganguly is the BCCI president. Iyer and Jadeja will be hungry to surpass the legendary duo at Green Park, which has been a fortress for Team India for over six decades. India will start day 2 on Friday at 258 for four wickets.

Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja came together at a crucial time for India. India were reduced to 145 for four wickets halfway through the middle session but Iyer progressed to 75 not out and Jadeja was 50 not out. Play was called off owing to bad light with six overs remaining.

Most of New Zealand’s workload was shared in 45 wicketless overs by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, playing his 10th Test, and off-spinner William Somerville, playing his fifth. The debutant, batting allrounder Rachin Ravindra, bowled seven overs of left-arm spin. India are playing three specialist spinners (Jadeja, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin) and anything around 400 will be a formidable score.