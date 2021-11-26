Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Opt To Bat First Against Pakistan At Chattogram

Follow live cricket scores and updates of Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh vs Pakistan in Chattogram. BAN lost the T20 series versus PAK 3-0.

BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Opt To Bat First Against Pakistan At Chattogram
Bangladesh will be without key senior players in the Test series against Pakistan. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs PAK first Test at Chattogram. | BCB

BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Opt To Bat First Against Pakistan At Chattogram
2021-11-26T09:29:40+05:30
Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 9:29 am

A rather depleted Bangladesh take on heavyweights Pakistan in a two-match Test series starting in Chattogram on Friday. Mominul Haque-led Bangladesh will be a mixture of youth and experience against a more versatile and confident Pakistan, fresh from a 3-0 win in the T20 international series in Dhaka. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs PAK first Test.

(BAN vs PAK LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING DETAILS | INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND)

9:27 AM IST: Pitch report

The outfield looks beautiful and the weather is perfect for the players too.  The pitch looks great for batting and there will be a lot of runs, says Ed Rainsford.

9:23 AM IST: Paine quits

Meanwhile, former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has decided to step away from all forms of cricket for the time being.   

9:19 AM IST: Team news

Pakistan have handed the debut Test cap to opener Abdullah Shafique. For hosts Bangladesh, middle-order batter Yasir Ali gets his maiden Test cap. 

9:18 AM IST: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan

9:16 AM IST: Toss

Bangladesh have won the toss and they will bat first. 

No Shakib Al Hasan, no Tamm Iqbal, no Taskin Ahmed and no Mahmudullah, Bangladesh are looking up to their next-generation cricketers in this Test series against Pakistan. Injuries and retirements are part of a journey and Bangladesh are facing both as they play their first match in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle. Captain Mominul Haque said the young players in the team are motivated enough to fill the seniors’ shoes. “We have to play with whatever resources we have,” Mominul said. “There’s no point of thinking who is in the team and who is not. These seniors had a lot of contributions for Bangladesh cricket. But life goes on.” Bangladesh’s Test record this year also is unconvincing. It lost two home Tests against the West Indies from favorable positions. A two-Test series in Sri Lanka was lost 1-0, then it beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs. Babar Azam-led Pakistan, fresh from a 3-0 win in the T20 series against Bangladesh, have the resources, experience and momentum going into the Test series versus Bangladesh. Pakistan won series against South Africa and Zimbabwe at home before drawing with the West Indies, which was their first series in the new WTC cycle

Advertisement