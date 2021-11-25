Mahmudullah Confirms Test Cricket Retirement, Says It's Been 'Wonderful Journey'

On the eve of the first Test against visiting Pakistan, veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Thursday confirmed that he is indeed retiring from Test cricket.

BAN VS PAK Live Streaming | Cricket News

Mahmudullah, 35, took to Twitter to "officially" announce the retirement. He wrote: "I'm officially announcing my retirement from test cricket. It has been a wonderful journey in test cricket. I would like to thank my family, teammates, coaches & BCB for their support in red ball cricket.I would also like to thank my fans for their love & support."

I'm officially announcing my retirement from test cricket. It has been a wonderful journey in test cricket. I would like to thank my family, teammates, coaches & BCB for their support in red ball cricket.I would also like to thank my fans for their love & support. pic.twitter.com/y5plTe8ARb — Mahmudullah Riyad (@Mahmudullah30) November 25, 2021

Mahmudullah, a batting all-rounder, made his Test debut in 2009. And in 12 years, he played in 50 matches and scored 2914 runs at 33.49 with the help of five centuries and 16 fifties. He also claimed 43 wickets. He also captained Bangladesh in six Test matches.

In a statement, he shared on Wednesday, Mahmudullah said that "leaving a format of which I have been a part of for such a long time is not easy. I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB President for supporting me when I returned to the Test team. I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories."

Mahmudullah, however, said that he will continue to play the ODIs and T20Is.

"Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white ball cricket," he added.