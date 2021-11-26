Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Liton Das-Mushfiqur Rahim Stand Stuns Pakistan

Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim combined for an undefeated 204-run partnership after Bangladesh was reduced to 49-4 in the first session of the first Test against Pakistan. Bangladesh were 253/4 at the close of play.

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Liton Das-Mushfiqur Rahim Stand Stuns Pakistan
Liton Das has already faced 225 balls for his unbeaten 113. | Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

Trending

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Liton Das-Mushfiqur Rahim Stand Stuns Pakistan
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T23:40:29+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 11:40 pm

Liton Das hit his maiden century as Bangladesh recovered from a shaky start to reach 253-4 against Pakistan on the opening day of the first cricket test on Friday.

Day 1 Highlights | Scorecard | News

He and Mushfiqur Rahim combined for an undefeated 204-run partnership after Bangladesh was reduced to 49-4 in the first session.

They kept the Pakistan bowlers at bay from the first half of the morning session through the entire second and third sessions.

At stumps owing to bad light, Liton was on 113 and Mushfiqur on 82.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

"The guys showed a great deal of character and skills after we were 40-odd for four today," Bangladesh batting coach Ashwell Prince said.

"I was really impressed by how calm and composed Liton was. The most nervous everyone got was when Liton started getting cramps. We were hoping that his body can hang in their till the end of the day. He is going to recover tonight, and hopefully he can continue tomorrow."

The first hour belonged to the Pakistan fast bowlers, who utilized the early moisture on the pitch.

Opener Saif Hasan hit fast bowler Hasan Ali for two boundaries in the second over to hint at a good start for Bangladesh.

Opening partner Shadman Islam struggled against Shaheen Shah Afridi, who moved the ball well, but Saif grew with confidence, driving the left-arm pacer through mid-off for four.

Afridi broke through with the next delivery when Saif fended a short delivery to short leg for 14.

Shadman also fell for 14, as Ali had him leg before after leaking runs in his opening spell.

Offspinner Sajid Khan gave the side a big breakthrough when he reviewed successfully to dismiss captain Mominul Haque for 6.

Najmul Shanto followed him, giving a straight catch to point for 14 as Bangladesh crumbled under pressure.

Liton and Mushfiqur were duly cautious at the start and survived some tricky moments before they dominated.

They went unscathed in the whole middle session during which they raised their half-centuries and Liton hit Khan for the lone six of the day.

Liton, who was dropped from the Twenty20 squad following a poor T20 World Cup, chopped left-arm spinner Nauman Ali's short delivery past backward point to the boundary to bring up his half-century off 95 balls.

"I didn't ask anything of him (Liton) during the T20 series," batting coach Prince said.

"We worked on one or two little technical things. It was more about changing his stance, and basically his alignment to get him lined up better."

With the pitch offering nothing for the bowlers, the Pakistan pacers came up with a short balls plan which almost worked as Liton, on 67, mistimed one off Afridi but Khan put down the catch at midwicket.

Liton then became more watchful.

Mushfiqur, meanwhile, raised his 24th half-century with consecutive boundaries against fast bowler Ali off 108 balls. He survived because of a no-ball by Nauman Ali after sweeping straight to point.

Playing with caution, Liton reached his first test century off 199 balls after pushing Nauman to mid-off for a single.

Pakistan took the new ball as soon as it was available without reward for another five overs.

"At this moment, Bangladesh are in good position but our batters are in a good form and they have the ability to score better on this track," Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali said.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Mushfiqur Rahim Liton Das Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Test Championship Pakistan national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Relief For Shoaib Akhtar: PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Pakistan Legend

Relief For Shoaib Akhtar: PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Pakistan Legend

ISL 2021-22: Defending Champions Mumbai City Face Hyderabad FC Test In Fatorda

ISL 2021-22: Nerijus Valskis Brace Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat FC Goa 3-1

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy, Portugal In Same European Playoffs Bracket

ISL 2021-22: Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Where To Watch Kolkata Derby, Squads, Records

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Virat Kohli’s Return In 2nd Test

FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup In South Africa: New COVID-19 Strain Upsets India's Travel Plans

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Debutant Shreyas Iyer Eyes Unique Feat In Kanpur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Vs Pakistan On December 17 - Full Schedule

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Vs Pakistan On December 17 - Full Schedule

ISL 2021-22, Kolkata Derby: Underdogs East Bengal Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Vasco

ISL 2021-22, Kolkata Derby: Underdogs East Bengal Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Vasco

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Former Brazilian Olympic Committee Boss, Sentenced To Jail

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Former Brazilian Olympic Committee Boss, Sentenced To Jail

Peng Shuai Saga: Beijing's Grip On Power And Stifling Of China's #MeToo Movement

Peng Shuai Saga: Beijing's Grip On Power And Stifling Of China's #MeToo Movement

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

Pragmatic Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Pragmatic Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Soumitra Bose / Shreyas Iyer scored a century on debut in the first IND vs NZ Test in Kanpur. It remains to be seen whether Iyer will play when Virat Kohli returns for the Mumbai Test.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement