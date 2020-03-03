March 03, 2020
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: It's India Vs England, South Africa Vs Australia

India women finished on top of their group with an all-win record. India's clash with England is a re-run of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup Final at Lord’s

Outlook Web Bureau 03 March 2020
Team captains pose with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy.
The line-up for the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has been confirmed after the anti-climatic end to the gripping group stage on Tuesday. India will face England before Australia take on South Africa in semi-finals on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)

The line-up was confirmed when both South Africa and West Indies were awarded a point after no play was possible due to rain in the final group stage match at Sydney Showground.

India were the only team to emerge from the groups with a perfect record and their clash with England is a re-run of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup Final at Lord’s, won by Heather Knight’s side.

Hosts Australia, having booked their place in the knockout stages with victory over New Zealand on Monday, face 2014 semi-finalists South Africa who topped Group B.

Australia have won the tournament four times, England won the inaugural edition back in 2009 and India have reached the final four on three occasions.

The two match winners will then go into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final, to be played on March 8 – International Women’s Day – at the MCG.

