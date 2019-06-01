﻿
Virat Kohli, who is leading the Indian cricket team to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, is seen saying "thank you for the wishes and keep cheering for the team India..."

01 June 2019
Google has apologised for sending the video message from India cricket captain Virat Kohli in bulk.
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
2019-06-01T22:36:10+0530

Even as India get ready for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa, a video message featuring team captain Virat Kohli was sent to users around the world, thanks to a Google goof-up.

In the video, Kohli is seen saying "thank you for the wishes and keep cheering for the team India on Duo".

Google has apologised for sending out a video message in bulk to its Google Duo users, which it claimed was done in error.

"This was not an ad -- it was a message that users in India were intended to receive as a thank you if they chose to participate in an upcoming Duo promotion," the company said in a statement late Friday.

Android users took to Redditt to report the glitch.

Interestingly, the video message was shared with users in the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia but not in India.

India take on South Africa in their first match of the ongoing tournament on June 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

or just type initial letters