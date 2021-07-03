England Vs India, 3rd WODI: Mithali Raj Becomes Highest Run-getter In Women's Cricket

India captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats, overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards in Worcester on Saturday.

Match Blog | Cricket News

Mithali achieved the feat during the third and final inconsequential ODI against hosts England while chasing 220 for a consolation win.

The talismanic India batter got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Nat Schiver in the 23rd over.

Mithali now became the world's most prolific batter in women's internationals, overtaking Edwards' 10,273 runs.

India Women had already lost the three-match ODI series to England Women after losing the first two WODIs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine