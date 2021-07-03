ENG-W Vs IND-W, 3rd WODI, Live Cricket Scores: Shikha Pandey Removes Tammy Beaumont For Duck

July 03, 2021
Follow live updates and cricket scores of the third and final Women's ODI match between England and India. England lead 2-0

Outlook Web Bureau 03 July 2021
India Women's Mithali Raj in action against England during the One Day International cricket match at the The County Ground in Taunton, England on June 30, 2021.
David Davies/PA via AP
It's redemption time for India Women. Their preparation for the 2022 World Cup has been chaotic, to say the least. After the coronavirus break, they returned to action by hosting South Africa and lost the ODIs 1-4. Now, they are 0-2 down against England Women in the three-match series in England. With months before the start of the global tournament in New Zealand, these results sure don't look good. Now, Mithali Raj & Co need a morale-boosting win. In the first ODI at County Ground, Bristol, the hosts chased down a target of 202 in 34.5 overs for an eight-wicket win. India did improve their performance in the second match in Taunton, but still ended up losing by five wickets after posting 221 all out. So far, skipper Raj has hit two fifties, 59 and 72, but the second-highest knock was Shafali Verma's 44 in the first match. Bowlers have also failed to live up to the expectations, getting only seven wickets in the series so far. In contrast, England have taken 18 Indian wickets. Once again, it will be one tough outing for India Women. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the third and final Women's ODI match between England and India, being played at New Road, Worcester.

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Cricket News

4:37 PM IST: And surprisingly, both sides are unchanged. Here are the playing XIs - 

England: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav

4:35 PM IST: India Women have won the toss and opted to field first against England Women.

4:03 PM IST: It's now a 47-overs a side match. Toss at 12:00 PM local time.

3:03 PM IST: Toss delayed due to rain.

