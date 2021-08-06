August 06, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 3: KL Rahul Holds IND Fort At Trent Bridge

Can India take first innings lead? Follow live cricket scores of England vs India, first Test, Day 3 at Trent Bridge

Outlook Web Bureau 06 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:08 pm
KL Rahul has played his role as an opener perfectly in the first England vs India Test at Nottingham. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND here.
AP Photo/Rui Vieira
2021-08-06T14:08:21+05:30

This Trent Bridge Test is turning out to be a fast bowlers' show. And with rain intervening, this low-scoring contest has given the quickies an extra bit of advantage. James Anderson has taken full advantage of the conditions at Nottingham. England's first innings score of 183 is looking quite substantial considering the way the Indian top order struggled to score runs on Day 2 on Thursday. KL Rahul, who was selected in the squad as a middle order batsman, has filled in the role of an opener admirably. His patience and approach has been better than the more reputed batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, who has set an Indian record of most ducks as skipper in Tests with nine zeroes! India start Day 3 58 runs behind and Rahul-Rishabh Pant will have to show tremendous application to keep India afloat in this game. Follow live cricket scores of England vs India, Day 3 at Trent Bridge. (LIVE SCORECARD | OLYMPICS HIGHLIGHTS)

Outlook Videos