England Announce Wales Wembley Friendly In October

England have announced a friendly against Wales at Wembley on October 8. (More Football News)
Gareth Southgate's side will take on their cross-border rivals behind closed doors in their first home game of 2020.
The last meeting between the two countries was in a group match at Euro 2016, when England secured a 2-1 victory courtesy of Daniel Sturridge's last-gasp goal.
After taking on Ryan Giggs' side, World Cup semi-finalists England face a Nations League double-header with home matches against Belgium and Denmark on October 11 and 14 respectively.
All set for a busy October at @wembleystadium .— England (@England) July 16, 2020
The #ThreeLions will take on Wales before #NationsLeague games against Belgium and Denmark. pic.twitter.com/Jw7NMKJud9
England will use the Wales fixture to stage a tribute to former internationals who have died in the past 12 months, including 1966 World Cup winners Jack Charlton, Martin Peters, Norman Hunter and Peter Bonetti.
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
National-level Shooter, Twins With Identical Marks Are Among CBSE Toppers
US Revokes New Student Visa Rule After Outrage, Challenge By Top Universities
BJP's Jitendra Singh, Ram Madhav In Self-quarantine After J-K Unit President Tests Covid-19 Positive