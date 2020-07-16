England Announce Wales Wembley Friendly In October

England have announced a friendly against Wales at Wembley on October 8. (More Football News)

Gareth Southgate's side will take on their cross-border rivals behind closed doors in their first home game of 2020.

The last meeting between the two countries was in a group match at Euro 2016, when England secured a 2-1 victory courtesy of Daniel Sturridge's last-gasp goal.

After taking on Ryan Giggs' side, World Cup semi-finalists England face a Nations League double-header with home matches against Belgium and Denmark on October 11 and 14 respectively.

All set for a busy October at @wembleystadium .



The #ThreeLions will take on Wales before #NationsLeague games against Belgium and Denmark. pic.twitter.com/Jw7NMKJud9 — England (@England) July 16, 2020

England will use the Wales fixture to stage a tribute to former internationals who have died in the past 12 months, including 1966 World Cup winners Jack Charlton, Martin Peters, Norman Hunter and Peter Bonetti.