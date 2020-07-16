July 16, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  England Announce Wales Wembley Friendly In October

England Announce Wales Wembley Friendly In October

The bragging rights went to England last time they met Wales at Euro 2016 and the rival nations will square off again in October

Omnisport 16 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
England Announce Wales Wembley Friendly In October
England national football team players celebrate
File Photo
England Announce Wales Wembley Friendly In October
outlookindia.com
2020-07-16T21:09:49+0530

England have announced a friendly against Wales at Wembley on October 8. (More Football News)

Gareth Southgate's side will take on their cross-border rivals behind closed doors in their first home game of 2020.

The last meeting between the two countries was in a group match at Euro 2016, when England secured a 2-1 victory courtesy of Daniel Sturridge's last-gasp goal.

After taking on Ryan Giggs' side, World Cup semi-finalists England face a Nations League double-header with home matches against Belgium and Denmark on October 11 and 14 respectively.

England will use the Wales fixture to stage a tribute to former internationals who have died in the past 12 months, including 1966 World Cup winners Jack Charlton, Martin Peters, Norman Hunter and Peter Bonetti.

Next Story >>

Barcelona-bound Francisco Trincao A Great Talent: Danilo Pereira

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football England national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos