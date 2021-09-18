Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC Share Spoils With Bengaluru FC, Keep Quarterfinal Hopes Alive

Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC Share Spoils With Bengaluru FC, Keep Quarterfinal Hopes Alive

Group C is now wide open with all four teams having a chance to advance to the next stage.

Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC Share Spoils With Bengaluru FC, Keep Quarterfinal Hopes Alive
Bengaluru FC lead Group C with four points, followed by Indian Navy (3), Kerala Blasters (3) and Delhi FC (1). | Courtesy: Durand Cup

Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC Share Spoils With Bengaluru FC, Keep Quarterfinal Hopes Alive
2021-09-18T18:58:08+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 6:58 pm

Delhi FC and Bengaluru FC played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in a high-octane Group C match of the 130th Durand Cup at the Mohun Bagan ground in Kolkata on Saturday. (More Football News)

Willis Deon Plaza (58th, 62nd) scored a brace for Delhi FC while Siva Sakthi N (27th) and Bidyashagar Singh (75th) scored the two goals for Bengaluru FC.

Group C is now wide open with all four teams having a chance to advance to the next stage.

The first half was a relatively quiet affair with both teams creating opportunities but failing to convert on most occasions. The slippery conditions here did not help either.

However, in the 27th minute, Siva Shakti took a brilliant shot at goal to put the Blues ahead.

Delhi FC played catch up post that. There were some great moments created by Willis and Himanshu Jangra in the first half but Bengaluru keeper Lara did well.

The second half was an absolute turnaround with both teams looking all charged up.

Delhi FC were the more dominant team and in the 58th minute, Willis scored the equalizer courtesy a brilliant header. The Trinidad and Tobago national scored his second of the game four minutes later.

The team from Delhi seemed like going away with the game but Bengaluru's Bidyashagar had other plans. He collected a well-directed cross from Harmanpreet Singh, made no mistake and scored the equalizer in the final quarter.

Both teams gave it their all to go one ahead in the final minutes but the match ended in a draw with the two sides earning a point each.

Delhi FC's Willis Deon Plaza was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Durand Cup Football Indian football
