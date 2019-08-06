Duleep Trophy 2019-20: Shubman Gill, Faiz Fazal, Priyank Panchal Named Captains

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday rewarded youngster Shubman Gill for his consistent performance in the last few years by naming him as the captain of India Blue for the Duleep Trophy 2019-20 tournament.

The BCCI announced the squads India Blue, India Green and India Red teams which will take part in the Duleep Trophy, scheduled to held in Bengaluru from August 17 to September 8. Faiz Fazal and Priyank Panchal will lead India Green and India Red respectively.

Gill is widely regarded as a future batting star. The 19-year-old was expected to make the India squad for the West Indies tour, but missed out to the chagrin of fans. Gill made his ODI debut with the senior squad during India's tour to New Zealand earlier this year. He was also part of India A squad that recently played three one-day matches against West Indies A in the Caribbean, scoring 149 runs in three innings at 49.67.

Last year, India Blue won the trophy after they defeated India Red by an innings and 187 runs.

The squads of the three teams are as follows:

India Blue: Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Ricky Bhui, Anmolpreet Singh, Ankeet Bhawne, Snell Patel (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, Tushar Deshpande, Basil Thampi, Aniket Choudhary, Diwesh Pathania and Ashutosh Amar.

India Green: Faiz Fazal (c), Akshath Reddy, Shruv Shorey, Siddhesh Lad, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Rahul Chahar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Ishan Porel, Tanveer-ul-Haq, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Ajesh Mohanty and Miling Kumar

India Red: Priyank Panchal (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hapreet Singh Bhatia, Mahipal Lomror, Aditya Sarwate, Akhsay Wakhare, Varun Aaron, Ronit More, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier and Ankit Walsi.