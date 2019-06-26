Cricket World Cup, Australia Vs England: Steve Smith Must Bat At No 3, Feels Shane Warne

The return of David Warner and Steve Smith for the ongoing Cricket World Cup was a gift to Australia, with the team hugely benefitting from the former's presence. Smith hasn't really been able to shine in this tournament, with his best form still far away. According to legendary bowler Shane Warne (through Twitter during Australia's win over England), the 30-year-old's poor form is his positioning in the batting order.

Warner has been smashing bowlers for fun in the competition, having registered 500 runs in seven innings, with a strike rate of 87.26. He has further knocked two tons and three half-centuries. Meanwhile, Smith has scored 282 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 91.55 (three half-centuries).

I will continue to say this. Smith must bat 3, there is no question about it. He is pure class and I just can’t understand why the Aussies won’t leave him there for every game ! Smith can adapt to any situation and bowlers fear him, plus he’s just pure class ! So why isn’t he ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 25, 2019

Warne feels that Smith should bat at third, rather than lower. He said via his Twitter handle, "I will continue to say this. Smith must bat 3, there is no question about it. He is pure class and I just can’t understand why the Aussies won’t leave him there for every game ! Smith can adapt to any situation and bowlers fear him, plus he’s just pure class ! So why isn’t he ?"

In terms of individual scores, Smith's run in this tournament has been 18, 73, 69, 10, 73, 1 and 38.

Warner has been opening alongside captain Aaron Finch. Usman Khawaja bats at number three, which has made Smith go down the order. Smith is a batsman who needs time to adapt, and not someone who can get runs fast (something which this position needs).