Five-time champions produced a brilliant all-round display of attacking cricket to beat England by 64 runs in the 32nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London on Tuesday to become the first side to enter semifinals of the tournament. Get the highlights and score of the ENG vs AUS here:

Put into bat by England, Aussie opener David Warner and Aaron Finch negotiated the seaming deliveries early on, then built on a century stand. But they failed to post a big score, settling for 285/7. Then, the bowlers took over.

Jason Behrendorff, playing his first World Cup match, took a maiden ODI five-wicket haul even as experienced Mitchell Starc toyed with England batsmen for his four wickets.

England, after a horror start to the chase, found themselves fighting for an improbable with thanks to a brilliant knock from Ben Stokes, who became the victim of an unplayable Starc yorker.

Australia now have 12 points from seven matches with six wins, and a solitary defeat India; while England have eight points from as many matches with four wins and three defeats. They next face India, one of the two unbeaten sides so far, in a must-win game. Then, they face New Zealand, the other unbeaten side.

Australia are unbeaten at the World Cup against England since 1992!#CWC19 | #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/cjVSO7nCyR — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 25, 2019

10:33 PM IST: Mitchell Starc on with his ninth over. Adil Rashid hits two fours, then holes out. Catch taken by Marcus Stoinis at cover. ENG-221 All Out. Australia win by 64 runs and become the first side to enter semifinals.

10:29 PM IST: Jason Behrendorff on with his last over. And maiden ODI fifer for him. First match and brilliant bowling. Jofra Archer (1 off 4) holes out at long-on. David Warner takes the catch. FoW-211/9 (43.3 overs). Mark Wood is the last man. A single to backward point. Three runs from the over. Behrendorff figures: 10-0-44-5. ENG-213/9 after 44 overs. They need 73 from 36 balls.

10:24 PM IST: Mitchell Starc on with his eighth over. Two dots to Adil Rashid. A single to sweeper cover. Three singles from the over. ENG-210/8 after 43 overs. They need 76 from 42 balls.





10:20 PM IST: Jason Behrendorff on with his ninth over. Two singles, and a cool relay-catch between Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch at deep midwicket. Maxwell, the architect. Good judgment from Finch to wait for the release. Chris Woakes out for 26 off 34. FoW-202/8 (41.3 overs). Jofra Archer is the new man. Adil Rashid hits the next ball for a four, to fine leg. Seven runs from the over. ENG-207/8 after 42 overs. They need 79 from 48.

10:15 PM IST: Nathan Lyon on with his ninth over, Adil Rashid hits the third ball for a six, over long-on. Nine runs from the over. ENG-200/7 after 41 overs. They need 86 from 54 balls.

10:11 PM IST: Jason Behrendorff returns. Chris Woakes takes a single, to long-off. Moen Ali hits the next ball for a four, over mid-off. Then, caught behind. Caught Ali (6 off 9) standing. Nicks it. FoW-189/7 (39.3). Adil Rashid is the new man. Seven runs from the over. ENG-191/7 after 40 overs. They need 95 from 60 balls.

10:05 PM IST: Mitchell Starc continues. A single, of the second ball and four dots. Moeen Ali is taking time to settle. ENG-184/6 after 39 overs. They need 102 from 66.

10:00 PM IST: Moeen Ali is the new man. Pat Cummins con with his eighth over. six runs from the over. ENG-183/6 after 38 overs. They need 103 runs from 72 balls.

Blaming the willow! A dejected Ben Stokes kicks the bat after getting out. AP Photo

9:55 PM IST: Mitchell Starc returns for his sixth over. A dot, then Ben Stokes plays the next ball for a single to mid-wicket. And fifty-run stand with Chris Woakes in 54 balls. Woakes take a double to backward point. A dot. Serious pace from Starc. A single, then a brilliant out-swinging yorker. Stokes is done. Her kicks the bat and leaves. He made 89 off 115. FoW-177/6 (36.6 overs). They need 109 from 78.

9:50 PM IST: Pat Cummins continues. Ben Stokes hits the first ball for a four, flat through point. A dot, with ball keeping low. Stokes pummels the next ball past Nathan Lyon at cover. A dot. And a single to square leg. Then, Chris Woakes pulls away the last ball for a four to wide long-on. 13 runs from the over. ENG-173/5 after 36 overs. They need 113 runs from 84 balls.

9:45 PM IST: Nathan Lyon on with his seventh over. Four singles, then two dots to Chris Woakes. ENG-160/5 after 35 overs. They need 126 runs from 90 balls.

9:42 PM IST: Pat Cummins returns for his sixth over. A dot ball to start, then Chris Woakes hits the next ball for a four to long on. Aaron Finch gives up the chase. A single to third man. Ben Stokes pulls the last ball for a four, past mid-on fielder. Nine runs from the over. ENG-156/5 after 34 overs. They need 130 runs from 96 balls.

9:38 PM IST: Nathan Lyon on with his seventh over. Three dots to Ben Stokes, then a single to mid-on. He hit the previous ball pretty well, but a diving Steve Smith stopped it short cover. Superb effort from the former captain. Two singles from the over. ENG-147/5 after 33 overs. They need 139 runs.

9:34 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis on with his seventh over. Four singles. ENG-145/5 after 32 overs. 23 runs and one wicket in the last five overs. They need 141 runs.

9:28 PM IST: Glenn Maxwell continues. Ben Stokes hits the first and third balls for sixes, over deep square leg and deep mid-wicket respectively. 12 runs from the over. ENG-141/5 after 31 overs. They need 145 runs. Drinks.

9:25 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis continues. One run from his sixth over. England take all the risk for that single, off the fourth ball. And had Steve Smith the target of the striker's end, Chris Woakes' goner. ENG-129/5 after 30 overs. They need 157 runs from 120 balls.

9:21 MPM IST: Bowling change. Glenn Maxwell, off spinner, on. Three singles from it. ENG-128/5 after 29 overs.

Aussies Day Out! Australia celebrate the fall of Buttler. AP Photo

9:18 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis removes Jos Buttler (25 off 27) to break a 71-run stand. Caught at deep by Usman Khawaja. Brilliant catch. FoW-124/5 (27.2 overs). Chris Woakes is the new man. Three runs from Stoinis' fifth over. ENG-125/5 after 28 overs. They need 161 runs.

9:12 PM IST: Play resumes after a brief stoppage owing to Ben Stokes' medical attention. He gets a rub down from the team physio. Nathan Lyon continues. Five runs from the over, three singles and a double. ENG-122/4 after 27 overs. They need 164.

9:07 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis continues. Jos Buttler takes a single off the first ball, to deep square leg. Ben Stokes plays the next ball behind square, and fifty for him, in 75 balls with the help of five fours. But he is struggling, hobbling. A majestic shot to long-on for a four. Eight runs from the over. ENG-117/4 after 26 overs. They need 169 runs.

9:02 PM IST: Nathan Lyon on with his third over. Ben Stokes lofts the first ball over the bowler, and Aaron Finch makes a mess of the chase. And four. ENG-109/4 after 25 overs. They need 177 runs.

8:59 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis continues. After two dots, Ben Stokes takes a single, to backward square. And fifty-run stand with Jos Buttler in 57 balls. Three runs from the over. ENG-105/4 after 24 overs. They need 181 runs.

8:55 PM IST: Nathan Lyon returns. A dot. Ben Stokes hits the next ball for a four. Brilliant strike from the left-handed batsman. No chance for the sweeper fielder. Five runs from the over. ENG-102/4 after 23 overs. They need 184 runs.

Giving his all. Jos Buttler dives full length to make the ground. AP Photo



8:52 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis on with his second over. A dot to Jos Buttler, then a review for LBW. Persistent Stoinis manages to convince Aaron Finch to take the review even though Buttler was far down the pitch. And they have wasted the review. Pitched outside the line. A leg bye off the next ball, but heart in the mouth moment for Buttler, who dived to beat the throw from Steve Smith at non-striker's end. Buttler was short, but not hitting the target. Four runs from the over. ENG-97/4 after 22 overs. They need 189 balls from 28 overs.

8:47 PM IST: Pat Cummins continues. Just two runs from his fifth over. ENG-93/4 after 21 overs. They need 193 runs. 28 runs from the last five overs. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have added 40 runs in 43 balls.

8:41 PM IST: Bowling change. Marcus Stoinis, right-arm medium pacer, on. Jos Buttler takes a single, to mid-wicket. A dot, then Ben Stokes comes down the pitch and lofts the third ball over mid-on for a four. Eight runs from the over. ENG-91/4 after 20 overs. They need 195 runs from 180 balls.

8:36 PM IST: Pat Cummins returns. Three dots, then Ben Stokes hits the fourth ball for a four, to deep mid-wicket. Four runs from the over. ENG-83/4 after 19 overs.

England captain, Eoin Morgan now a spectator. AP Photo





8:32 PM IST: Mitchell Starc on with his fifth over. Seven runs from it, three singles and a couple of doubles. ENG-79/4 after 18 overs.

8:28 PM IST: Nathan Lyon on with his third over. Seven runs from the over. ENG-72/4 after 17 overs. They need 214 runs.

8:25 PM IST: Mitchell Starc returns for his fourth over. Very good ground fielding from Jason Jason Behrendorff to stop a certain four at third man, off the last ball. The over started with a four, hit by Jos Buttler through cover. Eight runs from the over. ENG-65/4 after 16 overs.

8:21 PM IST: Nathan Lyon continues. Three singles from his second over. ENG-57/4 after 15 overs. They need 229 runs.

Another fine catch from Pat Cummins. AP Photo

8:17 PM IST: Jason Behrendorff on with his seventh over. Ben Stokes survives. Almost carried to cover, where David Warner tries a diving catch. A single, then two dots. And the wicket of Jonny Bairstow (27 off 39). Top edge and Pat Cummins takes the catch at extra cover. FoW-53/4 (13.5 overs). Jos Buttler is the new man. Two runs from the over. ENG-54/4 after 14 overs. They need 232 runs more.

8:09 PM IST: Bowling change. Spin on with off spinner Nathan Lyon, who's making his World Cup debut. Ben Stokes takes a double off the first ball, to wide of cover. A single. Jonny Bairstow takes off-stump guard. Fresh start for the right-handed batsman. A single to long-on. Stokes plays a reverse sweep, but Steve Smith fields at first slip. A single to sweeper cover. A dot to end the over. Five from the over. ENG-52/3 after 13 overs.

8:05 PM IST: Pat Cummins continues. A single off the first ball. Two dots, then Ben Stokes takes a double, to backward point. A dot, then a single to square leg to end the over. Four runs from the over. ENG-47/3 after 12 overs. They need 239 runs more.

Finally! Stokes gets on the act. AP Photo



8:00 PM IST: Jason Behrendorff on with his sixth over. Two dots, the Ben Stokes opens his account, off the 12th ball, with a four through cover. A firmed hit. Four runs from the over. ENG-43/3 after 11 overs. They need 243 runs more.

7:55 PM IST: Pat Cummins continues. After three dots, Jonny Bairstow plays the fourth ball in front of square for a four. ENG-39/3 after 10 overs. They need 247 runs more.

7:51 PM IST: Jason Behrendorff continues. Two dots and Jonny Bairstow hits the third through cover. Glenn Maxwell won't even bother to chase. Timed to perfection. Five runs from the over. ENG-35/3 after nine overs. They need 251 runs more.

7:46 OPM IST: Bowling change. Pat Cummins, right-arm fast bowler, on. And a maiden over to Ben Stokes.

7:42 PM IST: Jason Behrendorff continues. Four dots, then Jonny Bairstow plays a dangerous lofted shot, Aaron Finch, at mid-off, just about manages to get his fingers. ENG-30/3 after seven overs. They need 256 runs more.

Tumbling with the ball! Pat Cummins takes a good catch to dismiss Eoin Morgan. AP Photo

7:37 PM IST: Mitchell Starc on with his third. And he gets another. Eoin Morgan (4 off 7) caught at third man by Pat Cummins. FoW-26/3 (5.5 overs). Ben Stokes is the new man. Five runs from the over ENG-26/3 after six overs.

7:31 PM IST: Jason Behrendorff continues. Eoin Morgan hits the fifth ball for a four, past the bowler. Six runs from the over. ENG-21/2 after five overs.

Horror Start! Rare failure for Joe Root. AP Photo





7:26 PM IST: Mitchell Starc strikes. Joe Root (8 off 9), LBW. Root doesn't even bother to take the review. FoW-15/2 (3.3 overs). England captain Eoin Morgan joins Jonny Bairstow in the middle. Wicket maiden. 15/2 after four overs.

7:20 PM IST: Jason Behrendorff continues. Jonny Bairstow, after leaving three balls, hits the fourth for a four to mid-on boundary. Four from the over. ENG-15/1 after three overs.

7:16 PM IST: Mitchell Starc shares the new ball with Jason Behrendorff. Two dots to Jonny Bairstow, then a double to cover. A single, then Joe Root guides the fifth ball to fine leg boundary. A dot to end the over. Seven runs from the over. ENG-11/1 after two overs.

No Clue! James Vince leaves without scoring. AP Photo



7:12 PM IST: Jason Behrendorff, playing his first match of the tournament, produces a beauty to send James Vince back. Bowled. What a start. FoW-0/1 (0.2). Joe Root is the new man, and he hits the last ball for a four, to backward point boundary.

INNINGS BREAK

6:47 PM IST: After a 123-run opening stand between David Warner (53) and Aaron Finch (100), Australia lost quick wickets to post 285/7. Alex Carey (38) did provide a late flourish but the defending champions will think that they are short of 30/40 runs. But still, a good score. For the record, the highest successful chase at Lord's is 326 by India against England in 2002. The 123-run opening stand was Australia's new record against England in World Cup, and second-best opening stand against England in ODI's, after 163 by the same pair at Melbourne in 2014. The 75-run stand between David Boon and Geoff March in the final at Kolkata on November 8, 1987 was the previous best opening stand for Australia against England in the mega event. Chris Woakes got two wickets, while Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali got one each. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron, bottom row second left, and Prince Edward, top right, watch from a box during. AP Photo 6:35 PM IST: Ben Stokes with the last over. A dot, then Mitchell Starc takes a single, to cover. A dot, then Alex Carey hits the fourth ball for a four, to deep mid-wicket. A double off the next ball, to deep mid-wicket. Four to sweeper cover. 11 runs from the over. Carey unbeaten on 38 off 27. AUS-285/7.

6:31 PM IST: Jofra Archer returns for his ninth over. A wide, then Alex Carey hits the first legal delivery for a four through cover. Carey uses the extra pace from Archer and guides the last ball to third man for a four. 11 runs from the over. AUS-274/7 after 49 overs.

6:26 PM IST: Chris Woakes on with his last over. Gets the wicket of Pat Cummins (1 off 4), caught behind. FoW-259/7 (47.1). Mitchell Starc is the new man. Four runs from the over. Woakes' figures: 10-0-46-2. AUS-263/7 after 48 overs.

6:19 PM IST: Mark Wood on his ninth over. Alex Carey hits the first ball to deep backward point. Wood responds brilliantly, conceding two singles from the remaining deliveries. Six runs from the over. AUS-259/6 after 47 overs.

6:15 PM IST: Chris Woakes on with his ninth over. And he gets the big wicket of Steve Smith (38 off 34). Jofra Archer takes a good catch at long on. FoW-250/6 (45.4 overs). Pat Cummins is the new man. Five runs from the over. AUS-253/6 after 46 overs.

6:09 PM IST: Mark Wood continues. A dot to Alex Carey, then four singles. And a double to end the over. AUS-248/5 after 45 overs. 33 runs and a wicket in the last overs.

6:05 PM IST: Chris Woakes returns. Five singles and Steve Smith hits the last ball for a four, to deep mid-wicket. Nine runs from the over. AUS-242/5 after 44 overs.

6:01 PM IST: Mark Wood continues. Five runs from the over. AUS-233/5 after 43 overs. 21 runs and two wickets in the last five overs.

Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis involved in a deadly mixed-up. AP Photo

5:57 PM IST: Adil Rashid on with his last over. Steve Smith hits the fourth ball for a four, over midwicket. Then a huge mixed-up. Marcus Stoinis run out (8 off 15). FoW-228/5 (41.5 overs). Alex Carey is the new man. Six runs from the over. Raashid's figures: 10-0-49-0. AUS-228/5 after 42 overs.

5:50 PM IST: Mark Wood continues. After a dot, Marcus Stoinis hits the second ball for a four. A brilliantly timed cover drive. Seven runs from the over. AUS-222/4 after 41 overs.

5:46 PM IST: Adil Rashid returns for his ninth over. Two singles from it. AUS-215/4 after 40 overs.

My joy, your pain. Woods gets the better of Maxwell. AP Photo

5:42 PM IST: No show from Big Show. Mark Wood removes Glenn Maxwell (12 off 8). Caught behind. FoW-213/4 (38.2). Marcus Stoinis is the new man. He gets beaten for pace, thrice. One run from the over. AUS-213/4 after 39 overs. 35 runs and two wickets in the last overs.

4:37 PM IST: Jofra Archer continues. A dot, then Glenn Maxwell hits the next two balls for a six and four, to same mid-wicket area. 12 runs from the over. AUS-212/2 after 38 overs.

4:32 PM IST: Mark Wood returns. Steve Smith hits the last two balls for fours. 10 runs from the over. AUS-200/3 after 37 overs.

5:29 PM IST: Jofra Archer on with his seventh over. Aaron Finch takes a double, courtesy a misfield, and reaches 100. And he holes out the very next ball, holing out at fine leg. Chris Woakes takes an easy catch. Glenn Maxwell is the new man. Steve Smith hits the new ball for a four, to deep. Seven runs from the over. AUS-190/3 after 36 overs.

Record Alert! Archer now becomes the joint-most wicket-taker for England in a single World Cup. He and Ian Botham have 16 each.

5:20 PM IST: Ben Stokes on with his fifth over. Five runs from it. AUS-183/2 after 35 overs. Aaron Finch on 98 off 113. Drinks.

5:16 PM IST: Jofra Archer returns. Three runs from the over. AUS-178/2 after 34 overs. 20 runs and a wicket in the last five overs.

One through the gate! Stokes castles Khawaja. AP Photo

5:13 PM IST: Ben Stokes on with his fourth over. A dot, then a beauty. Cleans up Usman Khawaja (23 off 29). FoW-173/2 (32.2 overs). Steven Smith is the new man. Two runs from the over. AUS-175/2 after 33 overs.

5:07 PM IST: Adil Rashid on with his eighth over. Aaron Finch hits the fifth ball for a four, through extra cover and moves to 90s. Seven runs from the over. AUS-173/1 after 32 overs.

5:03 PM IST: Ben Stokes continues. Another tidy over from the all-rounder. Four runs, a double and two singles. AUS-166/1 after 31 overs. Aaron Finch is unbeaten on 88 off 100, while Usman Khawaja is on 20 off 25.

5:00 PM IST: Adil Rashid on with his seventh over. Four runs -- two singles and a double -- from it. AUS-162/1 after 30 overs.

4:56 PM IST: Ben Stokes returns. Very good over. Three runs from it. AUS-158/1 after 29 overs. 30 runs from the last five overs.

Buttler Fluffs. England wicket-keeper misses an easy stumping chance. AP Photo

4:52 PM IST: Adil Rashid continues. And Jos Buttler misses a very good stumping chance. Usman Khawaja, having received a new life, hits the next ball for a four through backward point. Seven runs from the over. AUS-155/1 after 28 overs.

4:49 PM IST: Moeen Ali continues. Aaron Finch hits the last ball for a four, outside edge. Eight runs from the over. AUS-148/1 after 27 overs.

4:47 PM IST: Adil Rashid on with his fifth over. Three singles from it. AUS-141/1 after 26 overs.

4:44 PM IST: Moeen Ali on with his fifth over. Aaron Finch hits the last ball for a six over long-on boundary. Nine runs from the over. AUS-138/1 after 25 overs. 4:41 PM IST: Adil Rashid continues. Four runs from his fourth over. AUS-129/1 after 24 overs.

4:33 PM IST: Adil Rashid operating in tandem with Moeen Ali. Two dots, then David Warner takes a single and he becomes the first batsman to reach 500 runs in this World Cup. Another single off the next ball. AUS-114/0 after 22 overs.

4:30 PM IST: Moeen Ali continues. Just two singles from his third over. AUS-112/0 after 21 overs. 29 runs from the last five overs.

4:27 PM IST: Adil Rashid continues. David Warner takes a single off the first ball, and reaches fifty, in 52 balls. Finally, one good over for England. Only four singles. AUS-110/0 after 20 overs.

4:24 PM IST: Moeen Ali continues. Aaron Finch takes a double off the first ball, fifty for the Aussie captain. In 61 balls. 25th ODI fifty. Six runs from the over. David Warner is on 49 off 51. AUS-106/0 after 19 overs.

4:21 PM IST: Double bowling change. Adil Rashid, leg spinner, on. David Warner hits the third and fifth balls for fours. 10 runs from the over. AUS-100/0 after 18 overs. And third 100-run opening stand for Australia from Warner and Aaron Finch.

4:18 PM IST: Bowling change. Moeen Ali, off spinner, on. Seven runs from it, a couple of os singles, a double and a three. AUS-90/0 after 17 overs. 40 runs from the last five overs.

4:12 PM IST: Mark Wood continues. Aaron Finch hits the first and fifth balls for fours, to fine leg and through cover respectively. Eight runs from the over. AUS-83/0 after 16 overs. Drinks.

4:07 PM IST: Bowling change. Ben Stokes, right-arm fast medium pacer, on. Four singles. AUS-75/0 after 15 overs. Ominous signs for England. Both the Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch have well and truly settled at Lord's.

Takes a tumble. Not the best of start from Mark Wood. AP Photo





4:02 PM IST: Mark Wood on with his second over. David Warner hits the first ball for a four, playing over mid-on. Then a three as Warner plays the second ball to the longest part of the ground, to mid-wicket. Next ball, Aaron Finch pulls it away to mid-on boundary. A dot, then a wide, then another dot to end the over. 12 runs from it. AUS-71/0 after 14 overs.

3:57 PM IST: Chris Woakes continues. Aaron Finch hits the first and fifth balls for fours, to mid-on and long-off respectively. But a couple of play and miss too. Close calls. Nine runs from the over. AUS-59/0 after 13 overs.

Record Alert! David Warner and Aaron Finch have now most consecutive 50+ opening partnerships in World Cups - 5

3:52 PM IST: Bowling change. Mark Wood, right-arm fast bowler, on. Aaron Finch hits the second ball for a four, to fine leg. Fine glance. Five runs from the over. AUS-50/0 after 12 overs.

3:47 PM IST: Second power-play. Chris Woakes continues. Just a single, off the fourth ball. AUS-45/0 after 11 overs. This is Australia's slowest start to their innings in this World Cup. 48/4 against West Indies at Nottingham was the previous slowest.

3:43 PM IST: Jofra Archer on with his fifth over. David Warner hits the second ball for a four, past point. Eight runs from the over. AUS-44/0 after 10 overs.

3:39 PM IST: Chris Woakes continues. One probing over. Ball moving both ways. Aaron Finch almost gets his off stump disturbed by a devilish in-cutter, off the fifth ball. One single from the over. AUS-36/0 after nine overs.

Different ball game! England football coach Gareth Southgate in the house. AP Photo

3:35 PM IST: Jofra Archer concedes three runs from his fourth over. David Warner hits the fourth ball through mid-wicket, and Chris Woakes chases it down. AUS-35/0 after eight overs.

3:31 PM IST: Chris Woakes on with his fourth over. Huge shout for LBW against Eoin Morgan. No response from the umpire. Umpire's call. The inswinger clipping the top of the bails. Then a singer. David Warner hits the next ball, slightly overpitched, for a four by hitting over mid-off. A dot, and appeal for caught behind. No review. Six runs from the over. AUS-32/0 after seven overs.

How, how? Jofra Archer has hands on head. AP Photo

3:26 PM IST: Jofra Archer on with his third over. Three runs from the over. James Vince drops Aaron Finch off the first ball at backward point. Tough, but... AUS-26/0 after six overs.

3:21 PM IST: Chris Woakes on with his third over. Aaron Finch hits the second ball through mid-wicket for a four. Finch requires a new bat. Edges of his bat broken. Five runs from the over. AUS-23/0 after five overs.

3:17 PM IST: Jofra Archer continues. David Warner hits the last ball for a four, to long leg. Very well executed pull shot. AUS-18/0 after four overs.

3:12 PM IST: Chris Woakes continues. Just two runs from the over. AUS-13/0 after three overs.

3:08 PM IST: Jofra Archer, right-arm fast medium pacer, shares the new ball. Aaron Finch welcomes him with a four, through cover. Then five dots. AUS-11/0 after two overs.

It's not all about tradition. MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) members sing during the British national anthem. AP Photo

3:04 PM IST: Chris Woakes, right-arm fast, starts the proceedings. First ball to Aaron Finch. And an edge, going over the slip cordon for a four. Seven runs from the over. England v Australia, it's time.



Chris Woakes has the ball in his hand, Aaron Finch will face the first ball.



Here we go!#ENGvAUS | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/I9iLCd1QWG — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 25, 2019

2:58 PM IST: Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch are ready, so thus the England team, for them. By the way, Finch wasn't worried about losing the toss. But Mark Wood and Jofra Archer can be deadly, with cloud hanging.

2:40 PM IST: England are unchanged. A couple of changes for Australia though. Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff in for Adam Zamp and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Lyon is playing his first match of the tournament.

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood



Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff





2:33 PM IST: England win the toss and will bowl first against Australia.

2:27 PM IST: Overcast conditions, and a bit of grass. That's what Michael Clarke said in his pitch report for the official broadcasters of the tournament. Win toss and exploit the freshness of the Lord's pitch. Toss in a bit.

2:24 PM IST: Here are the key players -- David Warner, tournament's second-highest scorer with 447 runs; Ben Stokes, the all-rounder, who always love a good fight; Jofra Archer, the prodigious pacer who knows how to talk with the ball; Mitchell Starc, one of the leading wicket-takers; And Joe Root.

2:04 PM IST:

2:00 PM IST: 30 minutes to the toss. And there was yet another 30 minutes to the toss. And there was yet another injury scare for England . Jofra Archer, the Barbados-born pacer, went through a very late fitness regime. But he's fine.





For the Aussies, the habitual winners, this will serve as a marker for the upcoming Ashes series, which majority of English fans think is bigger than the ICC World Cup. Again, forget the obvious comparisons, historical accentuation, et al.



Four wins from six games! And England have suddenly lost the favourites tag. In contrast, Australia, with five wins from six, have as expected emerged as the obvious favourites. It's so simple. They know how to win, and when to play which brand of cricket against whom and where.



As things stand, England are in a very tight spot. They are fourth and a defeat against Australia, before meeting the two undefeated sides -- India and New Zealand -- will compromise their campaign. The sentence stops there.



And, England's record against all the three teams? They have not won a single World Cup match against Australia, India and New Zealand in the last 27 years.



What about Australia?



They are second, with five wins from six outings, and have fixtures against trans-Tasman neighbours New Zealand and bruised South Africa.



So, is this match as important as recent India vs Pakistan match, at least in sporting and tournament perspective.



Anyway, here we present you some key facts and numbers ahead of the match:



- Australia lost only once in their last seven ODI matches at Lord's against England (W5, T1). However, this is the first time these sides are facing each other at the venue since 2015.



- Joe Root has scores of 50 or more in six of his last seven ODI knocks (including two centuries). Strangely, the Yorkshireman had gone seven innings without a half-century beforehand.



- Joe Root, with 626 runs at an average of 62.60 in 11 innings, as England’s fifth highest run-getter in World Cup. His average is highest among seven England batsmen who made over 500 runs in World Cup.



- Mitchell Starc, with 37 wickets at an average of 14.27 in 14 matches, is the second highest wicket-taker for Australia in World Cup after Glenn McGrath (71 wickets in 39 matches).



- Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have claimed more wickets from short balls than anyone else at this World Cup, picking up eight and five respectively.



- England will be looking to avoid successive ODI defeats for the first time since . They have not lost two in a row on home soil since (the second of those games coming against Australia at Lord's).



Key Quotes



"I think it's a good match-up for both teams. It's normally a really good game. The games we've played against them in the last two years, probably the scoreline hasn't been as fair as both sides have played. I think the way that both sides play lends itself to a good game of cricket, as well. So it will be a challenge for both sides I think," England captain Eoin Morgan



After suffering a shock defeat against Sri Lanka , pre-tournament favourites and top-ranked England face a distinct possibility of not even making the last four . What they do against the defending champions will have a big say in proving that aforementioned statement right or wrong, or otherwise.

For the Aussies, the habitual winners, this will serve as a marker for the upcoming Ashes series, which majority of English fans think is bigger than the ICC World Cup. Again, forget the obvious comparisons, historical accentuation, et al.

Four wins from six games! And England have suddenly lost the favourites tag. In contrast, Australia, with five wins from six, have as expected emerged as the obvious favourites. It's so simple. They know how to win, and when to play which brand of cricket against whom and where.

As things stand, England are in a very tight spot. They are fourth and a defeat against Australia, before meeting the two undefeated sides -- India and New Zealand -- will compromise their campaign. The sentence stops there.

And, England's record against all the three teams? They have not won a single World Cup match against Australia, India and New Zealand in the last 27 years.

What about Australia?

They are second, with five wins from six outings, and have fixtures against trans-Tasman neighbours New Zealand and bruised South Africa.

So, is this match as important as recent India vs Pakistan match, at least in sporting and tournament perspective.

Anyway, here we present you some key facts and numbers ahead of the match:

- Australia lost only once in their last seven ODI matches at Lord's against England (W5, T1). However, this is the first time these sides are facing each other at the venue since 2015.

- Joe Root has scores of 50 or more in six of his last seven ODI knocks (including two centuries). Strangely, the Yorkshireman had gone seven innings without a half-century beforehand.

- Joe Root, with 626 runs at an average of 62.60 in 11 innings, as England's fifth highest run-getter in World Cup. His average is highest among seven England batsmen who made over 500 runs in World Cup.

- Mitchell Starc, with 37 wickets at an average of 14.27 in 14 matches, is the second highest wicket-taker for Australia in World Cup after Glenn McGrath (71 wickets in 39 matches).

- Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have claimed more wickets from short balls than anyone else at this World Cup, picking up eight and five respectively.

- England will be looking to avoid successive ODI defeats for the first time since . They have not lost two in a row on home soil since (the second of those games coming against Australia at Lord's).

Key Quotes

"I think it's a good match-up for both teams. It's normally a really good game. The games we've played against them in the last two years, probably the scoreline hasn't been as fair as both sides have played. I think the way that both sides play lends itself to a good game of cricket, as well. So it will be a challenge for both sides I think," England captain Eoin Morgan

"I think that we're going in with a lot of confidence, no doubt. We've been playing some really good cricket and building up to I think where our level is to play really consistent international cricket on the big stage. And I think when you get into a situation where the crunch comes, it's going to be the team that holds their nerve," Australia captain Aaron Finch.

Squads

England (from): Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.



Australia (from): Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon

