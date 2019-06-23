How Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies Can Make The Cricket World Cup 2019 Semifinals

Sri Lanka's 20-run win over England at Headingley, Leeds on Friday (June 21) has opened up the race for the four semifinal spots in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Here’s a look at the many scenarios even as India stay unbeaten after their thrilling win against Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday. While there are quite a few matches left to played in the long round-robin league, New Zealand, Australia, India and England occupy the top four spots. (Till NZ v WI match on June 22) (FULL SCHEDULE) (PAK v SA LIVE)

NEW ZEALAND

With five wins from six games, the Kiwis are at the top of the table with 11 points. Their fixture against India was washed out.

MATCHES LEFT: 3 (Against England, Australia and Pakistan)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

One more victory will confirm New Zealand’s spot in the last-four.

WHAT IF THEY DON’T WIN ANY OF THEIR REMAINING MATCHES

They stay on 11 points. However, they would really need the luck to go their way in terms of other results: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan should lose at least one of their remaining games so that the three sides don’t end up with 10 points.

AUSTRALIA

Aaron Finch’s team is placed second with five wins from six matches. The defending champions’ only defeat came against India at The Oval.

MATCHES LEFT: 3 (Against England, New Zealand and South Africa)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

One more victory will guarantee a semifinal berth.

WHAT IF THEY DON’T WIN ANY OF THEIR REMAINING MATCHES

They stay on 10 points. Also, Australia will have to hope that Sri Lanka lose at least two of their remaining fixtures, and Bangladesh and Pakistan lose at least one match. In this way, Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan will not be able to get to 11 points.

INDIA

India survived a scare against Afghanistan to remain unbeaten in the tournament. So far, they have won four of their five games. Their match against New Zealand was rained off.

MATCHES LEFT: 4 (Against West Indies, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

A couple of victories will secure their place in the semifinals.

WHAT IF THEY LOSE ALL THEIR REMAINING MATCHES

They stay on nine points and hope Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan don’t win more than one game each. Also, West Indies and South Africa must lose one each to not have a chance of getting to nine points.

ENGLAND

So far, the hosts have four wins from six games.

MATCHES LEFT: 3 (Against Australia, India and New Zealand)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

They must win at least two of their remaining three games.

WHAT IF THEY LOSE ALL THEIR REMAINING MATCHES

They stay on eight points and will be on the verge of elimination. However, they can still qualify for the semis if -

--> Sri Lanka lose all their remaining matches

--> Pakistan and Bangladesh get defeated in at least two of their remaining games

--> West Indies and South Africa lose one each

SRI LANKA

They have six points from as many games.

MATCHES LEFT: 3 (Against South Africa, West Indies and India)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

If they win all their remaining games, they should qualify for the knockout round. However, if they end on 10 points, they will have to hope that England lose all their remaining matches, Bangladesh do not win more than two and Pakistan lose at least one.

WHAT IF THEY DON’T WIN ANY OF THEIR REMAINING GAMES

They will be eliminated

BANGLADESH

So far, they have two wins from six matches. Their encounter against Sri Lanka was washed out.

MATCHES LEFT: 3 (Against Afghanistan, India and Pakistan)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

If they win all their remaining matches, Bangladesh will end with 11 points, and can still qualify -- if Sri Lanka lose all their remaining matches, England win not more than one.

WHAT IF THEY DON’T WIN ANY OF THEIR REMAINING GAMES

They will be out of the competition

WEST INDIES

The two-time champions have just three points from six games.

MATCHES LEFT: 3 (India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

They need to win all their remaining three matches and hope that England lose all their matches and, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka win not more than one each and Pakistan lose at least two.

WHAT IF THEY DON’T WIN ANY OF THEIR REMAINING GAMES

They will be knocked out

SOUTH AFRICA

So far, the Proteas have lost four of their six games.

MATCHES LEFT: 3 (Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

Win all their remaining games and that too by big margins, so that their net run rate, which is currently in negative, improves.

Also, they’ll have to hope that -

--> England lose all their remaining matches

--> Bangladesh lose two of their three remaining matches against Afghanistan, India and Pakistan

--> Sri Lanka lose at least two more matches

--> West Indies lose at least one

WHAT IF THEY LOSE ALL THEIR REMAINING GAMES

They will be eliminated

PAKISTAN

Pakistan have lost three of their five games.

MATCHES LEFT: 4 (South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

If they manage to win all their remaining four matches, they will end with 11 points. Also, they’ll have to hope that England don’t win more than one and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh lose at least one match each.

WHAT IF THEY LOSE ALL THEIR REMAINING GAMES

They will be out of the competition

*Afghanistan have lost six out of six and are out of the semis race.