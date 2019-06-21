Sri Lanka, once a formidable ODI side, now face the ignominy of being an also-ran in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. With four points from five games, the 1996 world champions face a rampant England in a fight for survival at Headingley, Leeds . Welcome to our live coverage of the 27th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and Sri Lanka. Get the latest updates and live cricket score here.

4:58 PM IST: Adil Rashid continues. A dot to Angelo Mathews, then a double, followed by four singles. Six runs from the over. Six runs from it. SL-125/3 after 28 overs. 27 runs from the last five overs.

4:54 PM IST: Some turn on offer for the spinner as against the tradition at Headingley. Moeen Ali on with his fifth over. Three singles, then a dot to Angelo Mathews. Then another. A single to end the over. Four singles from it. SL-119/3 after 27 overs.

4:51 PM IST: Adil Rashid on with his third over. Just a single, off the second ball. SL-115/3 after 26 overs.

4:49 PM IST: Moeen Ali on with his fourth over. A single, then Kusal Mendis plays the second ball to deep square leg and good stop from Jonny Bairstow. A dot then another double to the same area. Another double, this time to backward point. A single to end the over. Eight runs from the over. SL-114/3 at the half-way mark. 50-runs stand for Mendis and Angelo Mathews.

4:46 PM IST: Adil Rashid continues. Three dots and a four off the fourth ball, hit by Angelo Mathews to long-on. A single to end the over. SL-106/3 after 24 overs.

4:43 PM IST: Moeen Ali on with his third over. Six balls, six singles. SL-98/3 after 23 overs.

4:40 PM IST: Bowling change. Adil Rashid, leg spinner, on. Five singles from it. SL-92/3 after 22 overs.

4:36 PM IST: Moeen Ali on with his second over. Three dot balls to Angelo Mathews. Then a double to backward point. A single to end the over. Three runs from the over. SL-87/3 after 21 overs.

4:34 PM IST: Ben Stokes on with his fifth over. Two dots to Angelo Mathews, then a single to square leg. A dot then, Kumal Mendis hits a four to long-off. A dot to end the over. Five runs from it. SL-84/3 after 20 overs.

4:30 PM IST: Spin on. Moeen Ali, off-spinner, gets his first over in his 100th ODI match. Four singles from the over. SL-79/3 after 19 overs.

4:27 PM IST: Ben Stokes on with his fourth over. Just a single, off the fourth ball. SL-75/3 after 18 overs. Stokes' figures so far: 4-0-11-0.

4:23 PM IST: Mark Wood continues. He takes a tumble after delivering the first ball, a single. Another single off the fourth ball. Two runs from the over. SL-74/3 after 17 overs.

4:15 PM IST: Ben Stokes on with his third over. Kusal Mendis hits the first ball for a four through extra cover. Crunching drive. Two more singles, off the third and sixth balls. SL-72/3 after 16 overs. 16 runs and one wicket in the last five overs. Drinks.

4:10 PM IST: Mark Wood on with his third over. Kusal Mendis takes a double off the first ball, to third man. A single off the next ball. That's all. Three runs from the over. SL-66/3 after 15 overs.

4:06 PM IST: Ben Stokes continues. Another brilliant over from the big all-rounder. One single. SL-63/3 after 14 overs. 26 runs and a single in the last five overs.

4:01 PM IST: Mark Wood continues. Avishka Fernando (49 off 39) gives a dolly to Adil Rashid at third man. FoW-62/3 (12.5 overs). What was he thinking? Lofting the ball as if giving some catching practice. Angelo Mathews is the new man. Three runs from the over. SL-62/3 after 13 overs.

3:55 PM IST: Double bowling change. Ben Stokes, right-arm fast-medium pacer, on. Very good start. Just three singles. SL-59/2 after 12 overs.

3:51 PM IST: Bowling change. Mark Wood, right-arm fast, gets his first over. Avishka Fernando hits the last ball for a four, to the third man. Eight runs from the over. SL-56/2 after 11 runs.

3:46 PM IST: Jofra Archer on with his fifth ball. And he's getting some stick from Avishka Fernando. Four and six off the fourth and fifth balls. New balls summoned. Fernando is already on 41 off 30. After a slight delay, Joffra on with his last ball of the over. A yorker, and Joe Root at the slip even got something to appeal about. 11 runs from the over. SL-48/2 after 10 overs.

3:41 PM IST: Chris Woakes on with his fifth over. Avishka Fernando hits the second ball for a four. A controlled pull shot over square leg. Six runs from the over. SL-37/2 after nine overs.

Avishka Fernando has started in some style.



Avishka Fernando has started in some style.

He has 31 of Sri Lanka's 37 runs

3:37 PM IST: Brilliant response from Jofra Archer. After leaking 14 in his previous over, the pacer gets a maiden, his second today. Kusal Mendis giving respect to Archer. SL-31/2 after eight overs.

3:34 PM IST: Chris Woakes continues. Avishka Fernando hits the fifth ball for a four. Brilliant punch off the back foot. Seven runs from the over. SL-31/2 after seven overs.

3:30 PM IST: A whiff of fresh air for Sri Lanka. Avishka Fernando takes on Jofra Archer, one of the world's finest. Two fours, off the second and sixth balls, and a six off the fifth. 14 runs from the over. SL-24/2 after six overs.

3:25 PM IST: Chris Woakes on with his third over. Two singles and two doubles, with Lankan batsmen getting involved in some good running between the wickets. SL-1/2 after five overs.

3:20 PM IST: Brilliant over from Jofra Archer. A maiden, to Avishka Fernando.

3:16 PM IST: Avishka Fernando is the new man for Sri Lanka. Chris Woakes continues. A dot to Kusal Perera, and wicket. Perera caught at third man by Moeen Ali. FoW-3/2 (2.2 overs). Kusal Mendis is the new man. Three runs from the over. SL-4/2 after three overs.

3:10 PM IST: Jofra Archer, right-arm fast medium, shares the new ball with Chris Woakes. And the Barbados-born strikes. He had Dimuth Karunaratne (1 off 8) caught behind. FoW-3/1 (1.6 overs).

3:05 PM IST: Chris Woakes, right-arm fast, opens the proceedings. First ball to Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Three dots, then a couple of singles. Two runs from the over. Kusal Perera is Karunaratne's opening partner.

2:37 PM IST: Two changes for Sri Lanka, Jeevan and Avishka in for Lahiru and Milinda. England are unchanged. Two changes for Sri Lanka, Jeevan and Avishka in for Lahiru and Milinda. England are unchanged. England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

2:34 PM IST: Sri Lanka win toss, bat first against England.

2:25 PM IST: According to Wasim Akram, it's a 'batting day' in England. Lots of runs coming.

2:15 PM IST: One thing that Lankans can learn from their Asian neighbours Bangladesh is -- never to give up. They have different pedigree, but the Tigers are making all the right noises while the Lions seem to have forgotten to roar.

1:55 PM IST: It will be a tough ask for Lanka. England have won their last six ODIs at the venue, including a 54-run win over Pakistan in a high-scoring match last month.

1:47 PM IST: As things stand now, England are placed third with eight points (four wins from five games). Their only blemish being the loss to Pakistan. But Lankans are in the mid-table, sixth with four points (one win and two washouts). They lost New Zealand and Australia.

1:38 PM IST: So, what are the chances of Lankan's pulling off a win against England? Read our preview So, what are the chances of Lankan's pulling off a win against England? Read our preview HERE

1:30 PM IST: Here's one big news . Big names in Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly have been told to choose between commentary, BCCI or IPL.

Sri Lanka have four points with one win so far, that too against Afghanistan in what was a tense battle for them. The other two points that they have in their kitty are because of the washouts against Pakistan and Bangladesh.



In contrast, England have been in sublime form, winning four of their five matches and have eight points. They are especially dangerous with the bat as they have posted 300-plus scores in four of those five games -- two of them being



In their last game against Australia, Sri Lanka



Four English batsmen -- Joe Root (367), Eoin Morgan (249), Jonny Bairstow (218) and Jason Roy (215) -- are among the 10 highest-scoring batsmen in the ongoing tournament so far.



In their last match against Afghanistan, Morgan ran amok producing one of the best knocks in World Cup history -- a 71-ball knock of 148, which included a record 17 sixes .



Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep would require to deliver an out of the box performance to stop England from going berserk in Leeds.



Key Facts



Eoin Morgan needs 92 runs to become first England and 13th skipper overall to complete 4000 runs in ODIs. He has 3928 runs at an average of 46.76 in 96 innings of 105 matches.



Sri Lanka have won just two matches out of last eight in World Cup. Their victories came against Scotland at Hobart in 2015 and against Afghanistan at Cardiff in 2019.



After enjoying a six-match winning streak versus Sri Lanka in ODIs, England lost by 219 runs on the DLS method the last time the sides met in .



England and Sri Lanka have two wins apiece in ODIs they have contested at Headingley.



Key Quotes



"Obviously, it means a lot. To play 100 games for England, ODI games, it's a dream. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would get close to it so it's an amazing feeling," England all-rounder Moeen Ali.



"England is the best batting line-up against the spinners in the world. If you take the Asian countries, I think England are playing [spin] even better than them. We know that we need to restrict them to less than 300, we have a couple of plans against the batsmen and we will try to use them in the middle," Sri Lanka captain Dimtuh Karunaratne.



Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

