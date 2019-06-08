Hosts England showed their 'true colours' by posting a tournament-high 386/6 then using scoreboard pressure against a very good Bangladesh side in the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Saturday.

Match Report | Scorecard | Points Table | Full Coverage

In the previous World Cup 2019 matches played here, New Zealand bounced out Sri Lanka to register a 10-wicket win, the Lankans used the same play to tame Afghanistan. But today, the track became a belter. And Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza wasted a good toss by inviting an England side which has posted six successive 300+ totals coming into the match. Then, a certain Jason Roy smashed his way to a sensational 153 as recorded at least two big records.

Sent into bat, England posted a massive 386 for six and then returned to dismiss Bangladesh for 280 in 48.5 overs, despite a superb hundred by all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (121).

England thus registered their second win of the showpiece event, following the 14-run loss to Pakistan in the second match. They had beaten South Africa by 104 runs in the World Cup opener.

It was also England's highest World Cup total, surpassing the 338 for 8 against India in the 2011 edition.

Chasing an improbable 387 to win, Shakib added 106 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim (44) after Bangladesh were reduced to 63 for two in 12 overs. He took Bangladesh across the 200-mark in 37th over, but the Tigers never really looked in the chase and once he departed in the 40th over, it was a mere formality thereafter for the hosts.

The victory will help to exorcise the ghost of 2015 World Cup when England were knockout out by Bangladesh after beating them by 15 runs.

Man of the match: Jason Roy (England)

10:48 PM IST: Jofra Archer wraps over with a couple of cheap wickets in his ninth over, those of Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. England bowl out Bangladesh by 106 runs. Archer's figures: 8.5-2-30-3.

10:43 PM IST: Another brilliant over from Ben Stokes. Three singles. His figures so far: 6-1-23-3. BAN-279/8 after 48 overs.

10:39 PM IST: Mark Wood concedes 12 runs, thanks to two fours, both hit by Mehidy Hasan off the third and sixth balls. BAN-276/8 after 47 overs.

10:35 PM IST: Bails failed to come out last time the ball hit the stumps, but a persistent Ben Stokes gets his wicket. Saifuddin, bowled. FoW-264/8 (45.4 overs). Three runs from the over. Mashrafe Mortaza is the new man.

10:29 PM IST: Mark Wood gets his second wicket of the match. He had Mahmudullah (28 off 41) caught by Jonny Bairstow. England wicketkeeper covers some ground, chasing the skier. Four runs from the over. BAN-261/7 after 45 overs. Asking rate is now over 25 an over.

10:24 PM IST: Second wicket for Ben Stokes. Mosaddek Hossain (26 off 16) holes out at deep. Jofra Archer takes a brilliant catch. FoW-254/6 (43.1 overs). Mohammad Saifuddin is the new man. Three runs from the over. BAN-257/6 after 44 overs.

10:18 PM IST: Chris Woakes on with his eighth over. Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain hit a four each as they take 14 from the over. BAN-254/5 after 43 overs.

10:14 PM IST: Another good over from Ben Stokes. Seven runs from his third over. BAN-242/5 after 42 overs. They need 145 from 48 balls.

10:09 PM IST: Mosaddek Hossain hits Chris Woakes for back-to-back fours, off the fourth and fifth balls, on either side of the pitch. 11 runs from the over. BAN-235/5 after 41 overs.

10:05 PM IST: Shakib Al Hasan (121 off 119; 4sX12, 6sX1) out, wicket to Ben Stokes. Beautiful yorker. FoW-BAN 219/5 (39.3 overs). Mosaddek Hossain is the new man, and he gets a four off the very first ball he faces. Seven runs from Stokes' second over. BAN-224/5 after 40 overs. They need 163 runs in 60 balls.

10:00 PM IST: After a long-time, one big over for Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan hits Chris Woakes for three fours and 14 from the over. BAN-217/4 after 38 overs.

9:55 PM IST: Ben Stokes gets his first over of the match, and a maiden from the all-rounder, to Shakib AL Hasan. Asking rate is now over 15. Strange play.

9:51 PM IST: Jofra Archer on with his eighth over. Eight runs from it, including five wides, beating everyone with bounce. BAN-203/4 after 37 overs. They need 184 runs in 78 balls. Some equations.

9:46 PM IST: Adil Rashid completes his spell, and he allows Mahmudullah to hit the last ball for a six. And he's livid with himself. Nine runs from the over. His figures: 1/64. BAN-195/4 after 36 overs.

9:41 PM IST: Jofra Archer on with his seventh over. Just two singles. BAN-186/4 after 35 overs. Drinks.

9:38 PM IST: Adil Rashid produces a brilliant over. Two singles. BAN-184/4 after the 34 overs.

9:35 PM IST: A single off the third ball of Jofra Archer's sixth over, and Shakib Al Hasan has his eighth ODI ton. In 95 balls (nine fours and a six). Six runs from the over. BAN-182/4 after 33 overs.

9:31 PM IST: One quick over from Adil Rashid. Four singles. BAN-176/4 after 32 overs. They need another 211 runs.

9:28 PM IST: Just two runs from Liam Plunkett's eighth over. BAN-172/4 after 31 overs. Shakib Al Hasan one shot away from a hundred.

9:25 PM IST: Mohammad Mithun is the new man. And he lasts only a couple of deliveries. Out for a duck, caught behind. Adil Rashid gets one. FoW-170/4 (29.3 overs). Mahmudullah is the new man. One run from the over. BAN-170/4 after 30 overs.

9:20 PM IST: Liam Plunkett strikes. He had Mushfiqur Rahim (44 off 50) caught by Jason Roy. FoW-169/3 (28.6 overs). And with that a brilliant 106-run stand ends. Bangladesh need another 218 runs.

9:15 PM IST: Adil Rashid continues to leak runs, this time though, through lots of runnings by Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. Nine runs -- three singles and three doubles. BAN-162/2 after 28 overs.

9:11 PM IST: Liam Plunkett returns. Just four runs, all singles. Asking rate for Bangladesh shooting up, now over 10. BAN-153/2 after 27 overs.

9:07 PM IST: Adil Rashid continues. A four to start the over as Shakib Al Hasan picks the flighted delivery and finds the gap at mid-wicket. Mushfiqur Rahim hits the fifth ball for another four, this time a brilliant lofted shot over the bowler's head. 10 runs from the over. BAN-149/2 after 26 overs.

9:03 PM IST: Just four runs from Mark Wood's sixth over. His figures so far, 1/36 at exactly six an over. BAN-139/2 at the half-way mark.

9:00 PM IST: Adil Rashid continues. A half-chance and Mushfiqur Rahim survives. Jason Roy fails to complete the catch at cover. Shakib Al Hasan played a straight as an arrow drive for a four to end the over. Eight runs from the over. BAN-135/2 after 24 overs. Shakib and Rahim add 72 runs in 72 balls.

8:57 PM IST: Mark Wood on with his fifth over. Eight runs from it, with Shakib Al Hasan playing a gorgeous shot off the third ball for a four over backward point. BAN-127/2 after 23 overs. They need 260 runs from 27 overs.

8:54 PM IST: Adil Rashid on with his third over. Shakib Al Hasan plays the second ball beautifully, past a diving Liam Plunkett at mid-off for a four. Four more singles and Bangladesh are 119/2 after 22 overs.

8:50 PM IST: Mark Wood continues. Six runs from his fourth over -- four singles and a double. BAN-111/2 after 21 overs.

8:46 PM IST: Adil Rashid on with his second over. Shakib Al Hasan hits the first ball for a four. And three more singles. Seven from the over. BAN-105/2 after 20 overs.

8:42 PM IST: Liam Plunkett continues. Five singles from his fifth over. BAN-98/2 after 19 overs. Shakib Al Hasan reaches his fifty. His previous seven scores: 65, 61 not out, 29, 50 not out, 75, 64.

8:39 PM IST: Bowling change. Adil Rashid, leg-spinner, on. Six runs from the over. BAN-93/2 after 18 overs.

8:33 PM IST: Liam Plunkett continues. Four singles. BAN-87/2 and Drinks.

8:30 PM IST: Mark Wood on with his third over. A single, one leg bye and a four, off the fourth ball from the over. Mushfiqur Rahim hits the fourth for a four, behind square for the four. Six runs from the over. BAN-83/2 after 16 overs. They need 304 runs from 34 overs.

8:26 PM IST: Liam Plunkett on with his third over. Three singles. BAN-77/2 after 15 overs. They need 310 runs more, and for them to surmount a challenge, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim will need to stitch a very good stand. They certainly can do. In their last five partnerships, they have produced stands of (latest last) - 57, 68 not out, 64, 142 & 50

8:22 PM IST: Mark Wood continues. Six runs from his second over, including a four off the last ball. Shakib Al Hasan beats the fine leg fielder with a fine flick. BAN-74/2 after 14 overs.

8:17 PM IST: Liam Plunkett continues. Five singles from his second over. BAN-68/2 after 13 overs. They need 319 runs.

8:14 PM IST: Bowling change and Mark Wood strikes in his first over. He had Tamim Iqbal caught by Eoin Morgan at cover. Short ball doing the damage. FoW-63/2 (11.6 overs). Eight runs from the over. BAN-63/2 after 12 overs.

8:09 PM IST: Bowling change. Liam Plunkett, right-arm fast-medium pacer, on with his first over. Seven runs from it -- one leg bye, four singles and two wides. BAN-55/1 after 11 overs.

8:03 PM IST: Runs from Jofra Archer. Tamim Iqbal gets four leg byes off the second ball for a four, after hitting on the helmet and the ball flying over the wicket-keeper's head. Shakib AL Hasan hits the last ball for a six, over third man. 11 runs from the over. BAN-48/1 after 10 overs.

7:59 PM IST: Chris Woakes continues. Very good over. Bangladesh batsmen are dealing in singles. Four singles. BAN-37/1 after nine overs. They need 350 more runs.

7:54 PM IST: Jofra Archer on with his fourth over. Another tidy over from the imperious pacer. A single a three, off the fourth ball. A mistimed shot from Shakib Al Hasan. BAN-33/1 after eight overs.

7:50 PM IST: Chris Woakes on with his fourth over. Busy one, four singles and a couple of doubles. Eight runs from it. BAN-29/1 after seven overs. Both the Bangladesh batsmen are in double figures.

7:45 PM IST: Jofra Archer continues, and he is operating at the highest level. Just three runs, all singles. BAN-21/1 after six overs. Bangladesh need another 366 runs.

7:41 PM IST: Chris Woakes on with his third over. Ten runs from it, including a four off the fourth ball hit by Shakib Al Hasan. Lucky edge. BAN-18/1 after five overs.

7:37 PM IST: Jofra Archer continues and a Jaffa. Too good for Soumya Sarkar (2 off 8). Top of the off-stump. #BAN 8/1 (3.2 overs). Shakib Al Hasan is the new man. A wicket maiden. Archer's figures so far: 2-2-0-1.

7:31 PM IST: Chris Woakes continues. Seven runs from the over, including a four off the third ball, hit by Tamim Iqbal over the in-field. BAN-8/0 after three overs.

7:28 PM IST: Jofra Archer, right-arm fast medium pacer, shares the new ball with Chris Woakes. And a maiden over to Tamim Iqbal. BAN-1/0 after two overs.

7:24 PM IST: Chris Woakes, right-arm fast-medium pacer, gets the new ball. First ball to Tamim Iqbal. Two dots, then a single. Three more dots to Soumya Sarkar. Only a single from the over.

7:20 PM IST: Big news from the England camp. Jos Buttler, who was struggling while batting, will not take the field. In his stead, Jonny Bairstow will keep the wickets.

INNINGS BREAK

7:14 PM IST: Here are some numbers shouting how great this England ODI team is:

Last seven scores: 373/3 (50) vs Pakistan at Southampton, 359/4 (44.5) vs Pakistan at Bristol, 341/7 (49.3) vs Pakistan at Nottingham, 351/9 (50) vs Pakistan at Headingley, 311/8 (50) vs South Africa at London (The Oval), 334/9 (50) vs Pakistan at Nottingham and 386/6 (50) vs Bangladesh at Cardiff.

England's highest World Cup totals: 386/6 vs Bangladesh at Cardiff (today). The previous high was 338/8 vs India at Bengaluru in 2011.

7:05 PM IST: Meanwhile, scary scenes engulfed Australia's net session ahead of their high-profile clash against India at The Oval.

6:50 PM IST: Mohammad Saifuddin concedes 13 runs in the last over of the innings with Liam Plunkett hitting the fourth and fifth balls for fours. ENG-386/6. Plunket scored an unbeaten 27 off 9. Saifuddin's figures: 9-0-78-2.

6:45 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza on with his final over of the day. Liam Plunkett punishes him by hitting two fours and a six. 18 runs from the over. Mortaza's figures: 10-0-68-1. END-373/6 after 49 overs.

6:39 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman on with his ninth over. Gets the wicket of Ben Stokes (6 off 7) first ball, caught at cover by juggling Mashrafe Mortaza. Liam Plunkett is the new man. Chris Woakes hits the third and last balls for sixes. 14 runs from the over. ENG-355/6 after 48 overs.

6:32 PM IST: WICKET! Mehidy Hasan on with his last over. Three singles and a double, then he had Eoin Morgan (33 off 35) caught by Soumya Sarkar at long-on. Very good catch. FoW-340/5 (46.5 overs). Chris Woakes is the new man. Six runs from the over. ENG-341/5. 43 runs and two wickets in the last five overs. Hasan's figures: 10-0-67-2.

6:27 PM IST: WICKET! Jos Buttler hits Mohammad Saifuddin for a six, but the Bangladesh bowler manages to get the prized wicket. He had Jos Buttler (64 off 44) caught at deep backward square leg by Soumya Sarkar. FoW-330/4 (45.2 overs). Ben Stokes is the new man. 11 runs from the over. ENG-335/4 after 46 overs.

6:21 PM IST: Shakib Al Hasan completes his spell. Ten runs from the last over, including a six off the second ball hit by Eoin Morgan over the bowler's head. ENG-324/3 after 45 overs. Shakib's figures: 10-0-71-0.

6:17 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman continues. Two singles. Jos Buttler summons a new bat. A single, then a front foot no-ball. Free-hit. Straight up the air, and Mushfiqur Rahim does well to restrict it to a single. Very good short ball from Rahman. Two dot balls to Buttler. A single to deep mid-wicket. Just six runs from the over. ENG-315/3 after 44 overs.

6:12 PM IST: Shakib Al Hasan returns for his ninth over. Eoin Morgan cuts the first for a four. A quick single. A double, and yet another fifty for Jos Buttler. Century in the last match and now a fifty, in just 33. Joint fastest of this World Cup, along with Chris Gayle. But Buttler is hobbling, and he survives a tight run. 11 runs from the over. ENG-309/3 after 43 overs.

Record Alert! That's England's seventh successive 300+ ODI totals, beating Australia's six in 2007

6:06 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza brings Mustafizur Rahman back into the attack. A single, then a wide. And a single as Eoin Morgan pushes it to long on. Two off the next ball. Then, a six, down the ground. And it looked a front-foot no-ball. No call though from the umpire. New ball, again. A dot and a couple. 13 from the over. 298/3 after 42. Buttler on 49 off 32 balls.

6:00 PM IST: Ten runs from Mehidy Hasan's ninth over. Jos Buttler hit the fourth ball for a four. There were three singles and a double too. ENG-285/3 after 41 overs.

5:55 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza with his penultimate over. Two dots to rival the captain, then gets hit for a six over long-on. Easy as it comes for Morgan. No real pace and on the slot. A dot then a single to long-on. Last over before the final power play, and some field adjustments. A single and eight runs from the over. ENG-275/3 after 40 overs.

5:51 PM IST: Mehidy Hasan on with his eighth over. Good one from the spinner. Four runs, two singles and a double. ENG-267/3 after 39 overs. Fifty runs in the last five overs.

5:48 PM IST: Mosaddek Hossain on with his second over. A six to start with Jos Buttler lofting the ball over wide long-on boundary. Then a four off the next ball, through cover. Two singles, then a six. Buttler shows his power, sending the over long-on off the back foot. New ball, please. And Buttler himself gets some service from the team physio. England can't afford to miss him. 19 runs from the over. ENG-263/3 after37 overs.

5:44 PM IST: Mehidy Hasan continues. One leg bye and two singles from the over. ENG-244/3 after 37 overs. 36 runs and wicket in the last five overs. Nothing big happening.

5:41 PM IST: Mosaddek Hossain, off-spinner, gets his first over. Five singles. ENG-241/3 after 36 overs.

5:37 PM IST: Bad day to bowl to Jason Roy. Mehidy Hasan gets hit for three successive sixes and 150 for Roy, in 120 balls. 14 fours and five maximums so far. Then, Mehidy gets his man. FoW-235/3 (34.4 overs). Caught by Mashrafe Mortaza. Roy made 153 off 121. Eoin Morgan is the new man. 19 runs from the over. ENG-236/3 after 35 overs.

5:31 PM IST: Mohammad Saifuddin gets the first over after Drinks. Five singles. ENG-217/2 after 34 overs. England will look for carnage now. Even 500, too much to ask?

5:23 PM IST: Mehidy Hasan continues. Four singles. ENG-212/2 after 33 overs. Drinks!

Umpires Not Safe! England's Jason Roy floors umpire Joel Wilson. AP Photo

5:21 PM IST: Mohammad Saifuddin on with his sixth over. A double off the first ball as Jason Roy plays it to deep mid-wicket. A single, then he cleans up England Test captain Joe Root (21 off 29). FoW-205/2 (31.3 overs). Jos Buttler is the man and right away, he becomes a target of an LBW review, taken rather belatedly. Ball misses the leg stump, and Buttler survives. One leg bye. Two more singles, and six runs from the over. ENG-208/2 after 32 over. Roy is unbeaten on 130 off 111.

5:13 PM IST: Shakib Al Hasan, poor Shakib. On with his eighth over, the celebrated all-rounder gets some thrashing from Jason Roy. Four, four and a six, then three singles. 17 from the over. England 202/1 after 31 overs.

5:09: PM IST: Mohammad Saifuddin continues. Very good over. Two singles and a double. ENG-185/1 after 30 overs. Jason Roy and Joe Root add 57 runs in 65 balls. 31 runs from the last five overs.

5:06 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman on with his sixth over. Lots of running. A single and three doubles. Seven runs from the over. ENG-181/1 after 29 overs.

4:50 PM IST: Mohammad Saifuddin returns. Joe Root hits the first ball for a four, through square leg. Two singles, then a dot. A single then another dot. Seven runs from the over. ENG-174/1 after 28 overs.

Third Briton to hit a ton this World Cup, after Joe Root and Jos Buttler. AP Photo

4:57 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman continues. A dot Jason Roy, and another. The England opener is one shot away from his hundred. A wide, down the leg. Two singles. Then a pull shot, knocking down the umpire while taking the run even as the fielder fumbles. And his ninth ODI hundred. In 92 balls with the help of 21 fours and a six. Seven runs from the over. ENG-167/1 after 27 overs. Joe Root and Jos Buttler scored tons against Pakistan.

4:49 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza on with his eighth over. Three singles, then some sloppy fielding and a double off the fifth. Another single as Jason Roy moves to 95 off 88 balls. A dot to end the over. Huge shout for LBW, yet no review taken. ENG-160/1 after 26 overs.

4:45 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman on with his fourth over. Three singles, then two dots to Joe Root.A single to end the over. Four singles from it. ENG-154/1 after 25 overs.

4:40 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza on with his seventh over. Five singles and ENG-150/1 after 24 overs.

4:37 PM IST: Mehidy Hasan on with his fourth over. Two singles and two dots, then Jason Roy hits the fifth ball for a four to deep mid-wicket. Seven runs from the over. ENG-145/1 after 23 overs. Roy needs another 14 runs to become the third England batsman to hit a ton this World Cup.

4:33 PM IST: Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza continues to run in, but he's not fit. Every now and then, he keeps touching his calf-muscle. On with his sixth over. Excellent over. Three singles. ENG-138/1 after 22 overs.

4:29 PM IST: Back-to-back good overs for Bangladesh. Five singles from Mehidy Hasan's third over. ENG-135/1 after 21 overs.

Mehedi Hasan, bottom, catches out Jonny Bairstow. AP Photo

4:26 PM IST: WICKET! A stunning catch by Mehidy Hasan at cover to end Jonny Bairstow's (50 off 51) innings. Wicket to skipper Mashrafe Mortaza. FoW--ENG 128/1 (19.1 overs). Joe Root is the new man. Two runs from the over. ENG-130/1 after 20 overs.

Meanwhile, there is one interesting stat. This was only the third time both England openers scored 50+ scores in the same World Cup match since 1996.

4:20 PM IST: Mehidy Hasan on with his second over. First fifty for Jonny Bairstow this World Cup, in 48 balls. Jason Roy hits the last ball for a four through cover-point. Eight runs from the over. ENG-128/0 after the 19 overs.

4:13 PM IST: Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is back into the attack as Bangladesh continue to search for the first wicket. If Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow remain for another 10 overs, it will be some total for England. Two singles from the first four balls, then Bairstow pulls the fifth ball for a four. A single and seven runs from the over. ENG-120/0 after 18 overs. Drinks.

4:08 PM IST: Bowling change. Mehidy Hasan, offspinner, on. A dot to Jason Roy, then a single. Two more dots. Jonny Bairstow takes a single off the fifth, to mid-wicket. A dot to end the over. Just two runs from it. ENG-112/0 after 17 overs.

4:03 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman on with his third over. A dot to Jason Roy, then two singles. Roy hits the fourth ball for a four, over cover. A double, despite some mixed up. A single to end the over. Nine runs from it. ENG-110/0 after 16 overs.

3:59 PM IST: It seems like, Mashrafe Mortaza is determined to bowl out Shakib Al Hasan's quota. The spinner on with his seventh over. Very good over, until the last ball. Jonny Bairstow hits the last ball for a four, past the fielder at short fine. Six runs from the over and England go past 100. ENG-101/0 after 15 overs.

3:55 PM IST: Mustafizur Rahman returns for his second over. Four dot balls to Jason Roy, but the England opener plays a delicate cut shot for a four. A double to end the six-run over. ENG-95/0 after 14 overs.

3:51 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza falls back on Shakib Al Hasan, probably to change the bowling end for Mustafizur Rahman. Two singles form the over. ENG-89/0 after 13 overs.

England's Jason Roy bats during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match against Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. AP Photo

3:48 PM IST: Mohammad Saifuddin continues, and first six of the match. A dot to Jason Roy, then the England opener timed the second ball and it went over the long-off boundary. I was followed by a four and FIFTY for Roy, in 38 balls (seven fours and a six). 11 runs from the over. ENG-87/0 after 12 overs.

3:44 PM IST: Second bowling change for Bangladesh. Mustafizur Rahman, left-arm fast medium, finally gets his first over, and starts the proceedings in the second power-play. A single to Jason Roy, then a four off the second ball. Jonny Bairstow flicks it past the fielder at mid-wicket. Nine runs from the over. ENG-76/0 after 11 overs.

3:38 PM IST: Mohammad Saifuddin on with his second over. A dot to Jason Roy, then two singles. Roy creams the fourth ball, a half-volley, over the bowler's head, with the ball landing just inside the rope. One leg bye to end the over. Seven runs from it. ENG-67/0 after 10 overs.

3:35 PM IST: Shakib Al Hasan continues to leak as Jonny Bairstow warms up The right-handed openers hits the spinner for two fours, off the second and sixth balls. Eight runs from the over. Shakib's figures so far: 5-0-26-0. ENG-60/0 after nine overs.

3:31 PM IST: First bowling change of the match. Mohammad Saifuddin, right-arm fast medium pacer, gets his first over. Jonny Bairstow welcomes him with a four to deep mid-wicket. A dot, then a three run as Bairstow plays a pull shot without really timing. A wide, wide of off stump. Another three. Then a four to deep square leg. 16 runs from the over. ENG-52/0 after eight overs.

3:26 PM IST: No signs for Mustafizur Rahman, ostensibly Bangladesh's best pacer. 10 runs from Shakib Al Hasan's fourth over. First ball, and Jason Roy punches through cover for a four. Two singles and a dot. Roy then pulls the fifth ball for another four. ENG-36/0 after seven overs.

3:22 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza on with his third over. Jason Roy hits the first ball for a four, edge and to fine leg boundary. A dot then another four, this time through mid-wicket. 11 runs from the over. Bulk of the runs coming from Roy's bat. ENG-26/0 after six overs.

3:18 PM IST: Shakib Al Hasan continues. Some runs coming for England. Three singles and a three. Jason Roy drives the last ball through cover and run three. ENG-15/0 after five overs.

3:14 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza concedes only two singles, off the second and fourth balls respectively. ENG-9/0 after four overs. Jonny Bairstow took nine balls to open his account. Strange.

3:11 PM IST Another brilliant over from Shakib Al Hasan. A single. ENG-7/0 after three overs.

3:09 PM IST: Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza into the attack. Three dots off the fourth ball, hit by Jason Roy. A good looking straight drive. Five runs from the over. ENG-6/0 after two overs.

3:05 PM IST: Shakib Al Hasan gets the new ball. First ball to Jason Roy. A dot. A single off the second ball, then Jonny Bairstow eats up the remaining four deliveries.

3:50 PM IST: Captains speak

Mortaza said: We will bowl first. This pitch has been undercover for the last two days. We liked to but we are sticking with the same team. Last match was disappointing but hopefully, we will bounce back. We have to play at our best to beat this England team.

Morgan said: I don't think this is a bad toss to lose considering the amount of grass that has come off this wicket. We had a bad day against Pakistan. We played some good cricket against South Africa and hopefully we will play good cricket too.

3:45 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

3:33 PM IST: Bangladesh win the toss and opt to field first.

1:35 PM IST: Here are the likely XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahman (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman

1:22 PM IT: Rain threat?

âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Poor weather yesterday forced the England and Bangladesh players to practice indoors. @robkey612 shows us how they prepared.#WeAreEngland #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/XJTxzOEZhe — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 8, 2019

1:15 PM IST: Meanwhile, EXPLORE legendary football stadiums in England.

If sports course through your DNA, if your weekdays are spent looking forward to sports packed weekends, if the ICC Cricket World Cup is not satiating your gargantuan sports appetite adequately, then make the most of your time in England by visiting these fabled, celebrated, highly spirited football stadiums, writes Zagrav Benipal.

Preview

England, the top-ranked ODI side and pre-tournament favourites, will be looking to return to winning ways after they suffered an early blip, courtesy a humbling from the notoriously unpredictable Pakistan. After an impressive win over South Africa in the opener, the hosts slipped to a surprise 14-run defeat against a Pakistan, whom they toyed with in a five-match ODI series going into mega-event.

The defeat to Pakistan was the first time England were unable to produce a successful ODI run chase on home soil since September 2015 (against Australia). It also meant that England have won just two of their past 10 World Cup matches against teams from Asia.

Their opponents Bangladesh will be no walkover, though, having already stunned South Africa in their opener, while they have beaten England at the past two World Cups. Bangladesh will hope to spring another surprise after toppling the Proteas, while they also pushed New Zealand in a thrilling finish at The Oval on Wednesday.

The match-up will see some brilliant individual battles, featuring world’s top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has scored 408 runs across his past seven ODI knocks in Europe, reaching 50 on five occasions; Joe Root and Jos Buttler – two of the three century-makers so far, prodigious pacers Jofra Archer and Mustafizur Rahman, two capable captains Eoin Morgan and Mashrafe Mortaza, etc.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal