Their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign in complete disarray, Afghanistan still nurture dreams of a major scalp at this world championship as they face an injury-hit England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. The two teams have played each other once in a Cricket World Cup with England winning by nine wickets in a rain-truncated game in Sydney in 2015. Get live updates and live scores of England vs Afghanistan here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

5:25 PM IST: Rashid Khan on with his sixth over. A double off the first ball, then Dawlat Zadran drops Eoin Morgan at deep mid-wicket. Poor effort, going with one hand. Then A six off the third ball, the same area. Two dots, then a six over square leg to end the over. 18 runs from the over. 53 in 38 balls for Morgan and Joe Root. ENG-217/2 after 36 overs.

5:20 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran back into the attack. A dot to Eoin Morgan, and the England skipper is having some issues with his bat. A splice at the root. Meanwhile, Joe Root stretches. In some discomfort. Two more dots, then a single to third man. Then a couple. Three runs from the over. ENG-199/2 after 35 overs.

5:14 PM IST: Rashid Khan on with his fifth over. Seven runs from it -- two singles, a double and a three. ENG-196/2 after 34 overs. 33 runs and a wicket in the last five overs.

5:10 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi continues. A single to square leg and Joe Root reaches his 32nd ODI fifty, in 54 balls. Just like that, with only two fours. Eoin Morgan hits the next ball for a four. Three dots, then a single. Six runs from the over. ENG-189/2 after 33 overs.

5:07 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib on with his eighth over. One poor over from the skipper. A no-ball, and the rival captain Eoin Morgan smokes the free-hit for a 96m six, over deep mid-wicket. Then, another. This time straight. 15 runs from the over. ENG-183/2 after 32 overs.

5:02 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his sixth over. Four runs from it, two singles and a double. ENG-168/2 after 31 overs. Joe Root needs two runs to reach his fifty.

Be warned! A thick cover of cloud. AP Photo

4:58 PM IST: Skipper Gulbadin Naib gets the wicket of Jonny Bairstow (90 off 99). Good sharp return catch. FoW-164/2 (29.5). England captain Eoin Morgan is the new man. One run from the over.

4:53 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns for his seventh over. He's the stand out bowler today for Afghanistan. 18 from his previous overs and another five in this over -- three singles and a double. ENG-163/1 after 29 overs.

4:50 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib comes back. Three singles from his sixth over. ENG-158/1 after 28 overs.

4:58 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his fifth over. Jonny Bairstow hits the fourth ball for a six, straight down the ground. 10 runs from the over. ENG-155/1 after 27 overs.

4:44 PM IST: Rashid Khan on with his fourth over. After a good start to the over, he concedes a four off the fourth ball, hit by Jonny Bairstow. Poor Afghan fielding to be blamed for that, though. Six runs from the over. ENG-145/1 after 26 overs. And with that, 101-run stand 101 in 99 balls for the second wicket.

4:40 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi continues. Three singles off the first four balls, then Jonny Bairstow hits the fifth ball for a four, through mid-wicket. A dot to end the seven-run over. ENG-139/1 after 25 overs.

4:36 PM IST: Rashid Khan returns for his third over. A beauty to flummox Jonny Bairstow and induce a thick outside edge, but nothing for his effort. Bairstow responds with a crunchy four, to cow corner boundary. A double, then a six over long-on. 14 runs from the over. ENG-132/1 after 24 overs.

4:33 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi returns. Six runs from the over, a three and three singles. ENG-118/1 after 23 overs.

4:29 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib continues. Three singles. ENG-112/1 after 22 overs. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root now added 68 runs in 75 balls.

Jonny Bairstow, right, and Joe Root together having a break. AP Photo

4:26 PM IST: Rashid Khan on with his second over. A double off the first ball, then a single off the third. Three runs from the over. ENG-109/1 after 21 overs.

4:23 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib on with his fourth over. Eight runs from the over, including a four off the last ball hit by Jonny Bairstow, to bring up his fifty, in 61 balls. ENG-106/1 after 20 overs.

4:19 PM IST: Bowling change. Rashid Khan, leg-spinner, on with his first over. Six runs -- two doubles and two singles -- from the over. ENG-98/1 after 19 overs.

4:12 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib on with his third over. A dot, then Jonny Bairstow hits the second ball for a straight four. Six runs from the over. ENG-92/1 after 18 overs. Drinks

4:08 PM IST: Rahmat Shah comes back. Joe Root hits the second ball for a four through mid-wicket, then two doubles. 11 runs from the over. ENG-86/1 after 17 overs.

4:04 PM IST: One quite period. Not much happening, but singles do certainly make scoreboard tick. Gulbadin Naib on with his second over. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root added 31 runs in 39 balls. Three runs from the over. ENG-75/1 after 16 overs.

4:00 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his second over, but change of ends. Three singles then a dot to Jonny Bairstow. One more single. ENG-72/1 after 15 overs.

3:56 PM IST: Another bowling change. Rahmat Shah, legspinner on. Two singles off the second and fourth balls, then Jonny Bairstow hits the fifth ball for a mighty six, straight over the umpire's head. Eight runs from the over. ENG-68/1 after 14 overs.

A view against the view. Hotel balconies in Manchester. AP Photo

3:52 PM IST: Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi (right-arm medium pace) introduces himself into the attack. A single off the third ball. ENG-60/1 after 13 overs.

3:48 PM IST: Bowling change. Mohammad Nabi, off-spinner, on. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root hit a four each, off the second and sixth ball respectively. 11 runs from the over. ENG-59/1 after 12 overs.

3:43 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues. Another tidy over from the spinner. Two singles. ENG-48/1 after 11 overs.

Collision and wicket. Zadran and Vince. AP Photo

3:40 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran gets his man. James Vince (26 off 31) caught by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. FoW-44/1 (9.3 overs). Joe Root is the new man. Four runs from the over. ENG-46/1 after 10 overs.

3:34 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues to operate with brilliant control. Two singles from his fifth over. His figures: 0/16. ENG-42/0 after nine overs.

3:30 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran on with his fourth over. Missed opportunity for Afghanistan. James Vince played a lofted shot to deep mid-wicket, but Mohammad Nabi opted to take the longer route to reach to the ball, and he failed. Before that, Vince hit the second ball for a four, over mid-off. Eight runs from the over. ENG-40/0 after eight overs.

3:26 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman on with his fourth over. Brilliant over. A single and a wide from it. ENG-32/0 after seven overs.

Jonny Bairstow, happy to defend. AP Photo

3:23 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran continues. Jonny Bairstow and James Vince hit a four each, off the first and fourth balls respectively. 10 runs from the over. ENG-30/0 after six overs.

3:19 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman on with his third over. Two dots to Jonny Bairstow, then a four through mid-off. Five runs from the over. ENG-20/0 after five overs.

3:14 PM IST: Very good over from Dawlat Zadran. A single off the second ball, and that's all. ENG-15/0 after four overs.

3:11 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues. Five dots to Jonny Bairstow, but ends with a three as the England opener plays a well-executed drive to mid-off. ENG-14/0 after three overs.

3:08 PM IST: Dawlat Zadran, right-arm fast medium pacer, on. A single off the first ball, then Jonny Bairstow hits the second ball for a four past mid-wicket fielder. Seven runs from the over. ENG-11/0 after two overs.

3:04 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman gets the news ball. First ball to James Vince, a dot. Four runs from the over. Jonny Bairstow is Vince's opening partner. This will be a trial by spin for England.

2:50 PM IST: Here are the teams

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Gulbadin Naib (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran

2:42 PM IST: Lots of changes. James Vince replaces Jason Roy, Moeen Ali in for Liam Plunkett for England, while Dawlat, Najibullah and Mujeeb are in for Aftab, Zazai and Hamid for Afghanistan.

2:35 PM IST: England win the toss, bat first against Afghanistan.

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

It has been an impressive start from England, winning three of their opening four matches with South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies all dispatched. Anything but a place in the semi-finals would be a disappointment.

Afghanistan sit bottom and their task has been made more onerous following the loss during the tournament of wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad. They did give Sri Lanka a scare in Cardiff, however, until eventually being beaten by 34 runs on the DLS method.

WHAT THEY SAID

England skipper Morgan: "I would like to think in a couple of games so far we've been red hot favourites and underlining our preparation is the humility and the gratitude with which we go about things, and that's an important part of trying to beat teams like Afghanistan. They are a strong side. I said previous to the tournament, they will beat teams in this World Cup. They haven't managed to do that yet. So that makes it a tougher challenge."

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib: "We are trying to do our best in the matches, but if I look at my team, I didn't like how we played last time (in the nine-wicket defeat to South Africa). England is a strong side, it's a home side, so everything is on England's side. Afghanistan don't play home cricket a lot. We are used to it but it's a tough game."

STATISTICS

- England and Afghanistan have met just once before in an ODI; that clash coming at the 2015 Cricket World Cup with England winning by nine wickets.

- England have won eight of their last 10 ODIs at Old Trafford (L2), with their only defeats in that time coming against Australia.

- Moeen Ali has taken more ODI wickets at Old Trafford than any other spinner, with his eight scalps at the venue coming at an average of 13.5.