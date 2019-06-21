﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England Vs Sri Lanka: SL Opt To Bat

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England Vs Sri Lanka: SL Opt To Bat

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat against England in a Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at Headingley, Leeds on Friday.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 June 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England Vs Sri Lanka: SL Opt To Bat
Sri Lanka have won just one of their five matches so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
AP
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England Vs Sri Lanka: SL Opt To Bat
outlookindia.com
2019-06-21T15:01:18+0530

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first against England in their 2019 Cricket World Cup encounter at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD

England fielded an unchanged side from the Afghanistan game, while Sri Lanka made a couple of changes with Jeevan Mendis and Avishka Fernando coming into the playing XI. 

Teams

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Eoin Morgan Dimuth Karunaratne Headingley ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka national cricket team England national cricket team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, WI Vs NZ Preview: West Indies Face Confident New Zealand In Do-Or-Die Clash
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters