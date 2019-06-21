ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England Vs Sri Lanka: SL Opt To Bat

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first against England in their 2019 Cricket World Cup encounter at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD)

England fielded an unchanged side from the Afghanistan game, while Sri Lanka made a couple of changes with Jeevan Mendis and Avishka Fernando coming into the playing XI.

Teams

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.

(PTI)