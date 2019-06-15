Australia Vs Sri Lanka, Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rising AUS Face Dangerous SL

﻿
After their win against Pakistan, defending champions Australia (AUS) will look to carry their momentum forward when they face Sri Lanka (SL) in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at The Oval today. Catch live cricket updates and live score of Australia vs Sri Lanka here

15 June 2019
Australia take on Sri Lanka in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 game at The Oval today.
Australia (AUS) face Sri Lanka (SL) in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 game at The Oval today. Sri Lanka have not played a match at the World Cup since June 4, forced to split points with Bangladesh and Pakistan following two washed out games. Dimuth Karunaratne’s side lost to New Zealand in its opening match before beating Afghanistan by 34 runs (DLS) in Cardiff. Australia, on the other hand, are placed third with three victories from four games. Their only loss came against India last week. Get live cricket updates and live score of Australia vs Sri Lanka here (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

12:56 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between defending champions Australia and Sri Lanka. 

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, have so far failed to fire as a batting unit in the two matches they have managed to complete. They were bundled out for 136 in less than 30 overs during their 10-wicket loss to New Zealand. Against Afghanistan, they were bowled out for 201 in 37 overs but sealed a win courtesy a good show from bowlers.

Sri Lanka need to win their remaining matches against Australia, England, India, West Indies and South Africa to keep their hopes alive of clinching a semi-final berth.

As far as Australia are concerned, their batsmen have done well. David Warner has smashed a century and two half-centuries, while skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith have hit a half-century each. Middle-order batsmen Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey have also played some useful knocks.

In the bowling department, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have stepped up when needed. Both have taken nine wickets each so far.

