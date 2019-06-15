In the 21st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, perennial bridesmaids South Africa take on minnows Afghanistan. Welcome to our live coverage and get the latest updates and live score of SA vs AFG here.

8:03 PM IST: With 20 overs completed, there should at least a result if the rain continues.

The covers are on once again in Cardiff

8:00 PM IST: Chris Morris on with his fifth over. Thirsd back-to-back one-run over for South Africa. AFG-69/2 after 20 overs. Morris' figures: 5-1-13-1. And another RAIN stoppage.

7:55 PM IST: Andile Phehlukwayo on with his fifth over. A dot to Noor Ali, and a huge shout for LBW. Umpire nods, but review. Faintest of nicks. And Noor survives. A single off the fifth ball. AFG-67/2 after 19 overs. Ali is unbeaten on 31 off 53.

7:50 PM IST: Chris Morris continues. And another one-run over. AFG-66/2 after 18 overs.

7:42 PM IST: Andile Phehlukwayo on with his fourth over. Two dots to Hashmatullah Shahidi. But the Afghan batsman plays two beautiful drives for a four and a double. AFG-65/2 after 17 overs. Drinks.

7:38 PM IST: Chris Morris continues. And he traps Rahmat Shah in front (6 off 22). FoW- 56/2 (15.1 overs). Hashmatullah Shahidi, left-handed batsman, is the new man. Three runs from the over. AFG-59/2 after 16 overs.

7:31 PM IST: Andile Phehlukwayo on with his third over. Singles off the first and fourt balls, then another egde, beating the first slip. Noor Ali survives. Two runs. Four from the over. AFG-56/1 after 15 overs.

7:29 PM IST: Chris Morris on with his second over. Noor Ali hits the third ball through cover for three runs. Two dots later, Rahmat Shah hook Morris' bouncer for a four. Seven runs from the over. AFG-52/1 after 14 overs.

7:24 PM IST: Another very quick over from Andile Phehlukwayo. A single, off the fifth ball. AFG-45/1 after 13 overs. Six runs and a wicket in the last five overs.

7:19 PM IST: Double bowling change. Chris Morris, right-arm fast medium pacer, on. Maiden over. Rahmat Shah is clueless. He gets a life too, off the last ball. Quinton de Kock fails to reach to the edge.

7:16 PM IST: Bowling change. Andile Phehlukwayo, right-arm medium pacer, on. A couple of chances for South Africa. First, a run-out attempt, off the fourth ball, against Rahmat Shah at the striker's end. And a tough catch off the fifth ball. Faf du Plessis' attempt at second slip fails to convince the umpires. One run from the over. AFG-44/1 after 11 overs.

7:09 PM IST: Beuran Hendricks continues. Four dot balls to Noor Ali. Then a four through cover point. Sublime drive. Ali then survives. Thick edge and the ball lands just in front of backward point fielder. AFG-43/1 after 10 overs.

7:04 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada continues with his fifth over. Gets the first wicket. Hazratullah Zazai (22 off 23) caught by van der Dussen at deep. Maiden wicket. Rahmat Shah is the new man. AFG-39/1 after nine overs.

6:59 PM IST: Beuran Hendricks on with his fourth over. Three dots to Hazratullah Zazai, then a four, through cover. One more single, and five runs from the over. AFG-39/0 after eight overs.

6:55 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada on with his fourth over. Just a single, off the first ball. AFG-34/0 after seven overs.

6:51 PM IST: Play resumes after a passing shower. AFG-33/0 after six overs.

6:32 PM IST: Here's why India leads the world in protecting cricket from rain. Good read.

6:26 PM IST: Beuran Hendricks on with his third over. Noor Ali hits the first ball for a four, through cover. Good response from Hendricks. Three dot balls. But he errs on line, on the body and Ali glides it down the leg for a four. And RAIN comes. AFG-33/0 (5.5 overs).

Both Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran are unbeaten on 16 runs respectively.

6:23 PM IST: Probing over from Kagiso Rababa. Noor Ali survived a close run-out attempt while going for the second, off the third ball. A direct hit would have done the job, but the deflection from the wicketkeeper ate up precious time. Then, Hazratullah Zazai survived a skier. Chris Morris followed the ball but failed to complete the catch and the ball raced to boundary. Tough chance. Eight runs from the over. AFG-25/0 after five overs.

6:17 PM IST: Beuran Hendricks continues. Noor Ali takes a single off the first ball, then two dots for Hazratullah Zazai. He hits the fourth ball for a four. A square drive with some risk. A single and a wide. Another single to end the eight-run over. AFG-17/0 after four overs.

6:12 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada continues. Five runs from the over, two couples and a single. AFG-9/0 after three overs.

6:08 PM IST: Beuran Hendricks, left-arm fast medium bowler, shares the new ball with Kagiso Rabada. A maiden over. Noor Ali Zadran happy to see through the new ball. AFG-4/0 after two overs.

6:04 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada opens the proceedings. First ball to Hazratullah Zazai. Five dots then a four off the last ball to deep. Noor Ali is Zazai's opening partner.

5:40 PM IST: Teams

South Africa are unchanged, while former skipper Asghar Afghan replaces Najibullah Zadran in the Afghanistan XI.



FOLLOW #SAvAFG âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/1Pwa3jahvz#ProteaFire#AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/siXFAPA0RP — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 15, 2019

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan

5:33 PM IST: South Africa win the toss, bowl first against Afghanistan.

South Africa are in a mess -- defeats, injuries and players under-performing. They were honoured with the opening day fixture, but lost to England. It was followed by contrasting defeats to Bangladesh and India. Their only high point of the tournament was the rained-off against West Indies. Such is their plight. But they can still hope for good things to come. For that, they first need to beat Afghanistan, the minnows.

The Proteas have three losses and a no-result from their first four matches at this World Cup. A win and they will be in the exact same position after five games as the 1992 Pakistan team who went on to win the tournament. Good point to ponder!

Afghanistan too have suffered a similar fate in the tournament so far. It's has been a story of batting collapses and their star-studded bowling line-up coming short. In the three matches they have played so far, Afghans have managed scores of 207 against Australia, 152 against Sri Lanka and 172 against New Zealand -- totals that have been deemed chaseable decades back in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, the rain may still get to play its part.

Key Facts

This will be the first match between South Africa and Afghanistan in ODI cricket.

South Africa have lost their last three ODIs. The last time they lost more consecutive ODIs was a four-game stretch against England in England ( ).

Afghanistan have lost their last three ODIs, only once before have they lost more consecutive matches in this format since their debut fixture in 2009, a four-game run in 2015 which included three ICC Cricket World Cup matches.

Imran Tahir is set to bowl in an ODI for the 100th time. He has bowled 180 balls in this World Cup and is yet to be hit for a six. He is the only spinner to have bowled 100 or more balls and not be hit for a six at the tournament.

Hashmatullah Shahidi of Afghanistan needs 54 runs to reach 1,000 in ODIs.

South African duo David Miller and Hashim Amla are both nearing ODI batting milestones. Miller needs just nine runs to reach 3,000 whilst Amla needs 65 to reach 8,000.

Key Quotes

"Everyone has written the team off. So, there's our backs against the wall as a team. So hopefully that will allow the guys to come out and play the way we want them to play and the way we can play. And I believe if we truly do that we'll be a dangerous team. But we haven't fully unlocked the potential that we do have in our side," Faf du Plessis (South Africa captain)

"If you look at our last three games and how we played, we didn't click in any department. We just need a good start to the match or to the innings. South Africa also lost three games. They're also struggling to make a good start. It's going to be a good game for cricket, I'm hoping. If we play good cricket, obviously, in the end, you will have a good result," Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan captain)

Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jean-Paul Duminy

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asghar Afghan