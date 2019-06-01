Afghanistan vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019: AFG A Potential Banana Skin For AUS

All eyes will be on Steve Smith and David Warner when Australia (AUS) take on Afghanistan (AFG) in their opening game of the Men's ICC World Cup 2019 at Bristol today. The two players are set to make their first official Australia appearance in over a year following a 12-month ban for their role in a ball-tampering scandal. Get live cricket score and live updates of Afghanistan vs Australia here (LIVE SCORECARD | NZ vs SL LIVE | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

15:19 hrs IST: Australia defeated co-hosts New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup final, yet it is England, the top-ranked team and 2019 hosts, who have been talked up as the clear candidates this year. However, Merv Hughes claims the defending champions, boosted by the returns of Steve Smith and David Warner, are in "a pretty good position".

14:51 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the fourth match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup between defending champions Australia and Afghanistan.

Warner, who was a doubtful starter due to an injury, has been confirmed fit to open the batting alongside skipper Aaron Finch. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are high on confidence after defeating Pakistan in a World Cup warm-up match and will look to carry forward the momentum.

Australia endured a tumultuous past year but are peaking at the right time and are considered one of the favourites in the 50-over showpiece event. After edging out hosts India 3-2 in a five-match ODI series in March, Australia crushed Pakistan 5-0 in the UAE.

Australia boast of a potent pace attack led by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, ably supported by Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson.

Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon will take care of the spin department.

Afghanistan witnessed a captaincy change just two months before the start of the World Cup, with Gulbadin Naib named skipper of the ODI side in place of Asghar Afghan, a move that did not go down well with some senior members of the team like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

But Afghanistan look confident to cause upsets, provided they are consistent.