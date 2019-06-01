New Zealand will kickstart another bid to end their wait for a first ICC World Cup title against Sri Lanka at Cardiff. Kane Williamson’s New Zealand beat fancied India in their opening World Cup warm-up game before going down to West Indies. On the other hand, both South Africa and Australia eased past Sri Lanka, whose only ODI win this year came against Scotland. Get live cricket score and live updates of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka here (LIVE SCORECARD | AFG vs AUS LIVE | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

16:14 hrs IST: Good over from De Grandhomme, a wicket and two runs. Sri Lanka are 60/5 after 15 overs.

16:10 hrs IST: OUT! Brilliant delivery from De Grandhomme. Seams away, Mathews looks to defend but gets an edge and Tom Latham completes an easy catch behind stumps. Jeevan Mendis comes to the crease. Time for drinks!

16:07 hrs IST: This is superb stuff from the Kiwis. Just 12 runs have come from the last six overs. Colin de Grandhomme comes into the attack. Can he give his side another breakthrough?

16:02 hrs IST: Another impressive over from Henry, only four off it. Sri Lanka are 57/4 after 13 overs. Karunaratne 17*, Mathews 0*. Ferguson to continue.

15:57 hrs IST: OUT! Now Ferguson joins the party, removes Dhananjaya. Incoming delivery, strikes the back pad - in front of middle-stump. Angelo Mathews comes to the crease. Sri Lanka are 53/4 after 12 overs.

15:52 hrs IST: LAST THREE OVERS - Six runs, two wickets. Here comes the first change in bowling - Lockie Ferguson.

15:47 hrs IST: Tidy over from Boult, just a run off it. Sri Lanka are 51/3 after 10 overs.

15:42 hrs IST: And Henry misses! Dhananjaya gets off the mark with a boundary. Still an excellent over from the New Zealand paceman. Two wickets and just four runs. Sri Lanka are 50/3 after 9 overs.

15:39 hrs IST: OUT! Henry on a hattrick. A first-ball duck for Mendis. Slight away movement, Mendis looks to defend but gets an edge and Martin Guptill does the rest at first slip. Dhananjaya de Silva comes to the crease.

15:36 hrs IST: OUT! Henry strikes again, gets dangerman Perera. Just the wicket New Zealand wanted. The partnership has been broken. Kusal Mendis comes to the crease. He's playing his first World Cp game.

15:31 hrs IST: Six runs off Henry's fourth. Sri Lanka are 41/1 after 7 overs. Perera 26*, Karunaratne 10*

15:27 hrs IST: Consecutive boundaries for Perera. Looks in top form. Moves into 20s and will be aiming for a big score. Sri Lanka are 35/1 after 6 overs. Boult proving to be expensive.

15:22 hrs IST: FOUR! Full and straight from Henry and Perera hits it past the non-striker. Easy pickings. Sri Lanka are 25/1 after 5 overs. Boult again.

15:18 hrs IST: EDGED and FOUR! Karunaratne looks to drive but finds the thick edge and it races away in the gap between third slip and point. Good over for Sri Lanka, eight runs off it. They are 20/1 after 4 overs.

15:14 hrs IST: FOUR! Half-volley from Henry and Perera slashes it cover for his first boundary of the day. Decent over from Henry despite the boundary, five runs off it. Sri Lanka are 12/1 after 3 overs.

15:10 hrs IST: Two runs off the last ball for Perera. Sri Lanka are 7/1 after 2 overs. Perera 2*, Karunaratne 1*. Henry to continue.

15:07 hrs IST: Some shape for Boult. Tests the Sri Lanka captain with a couple of outswingers.

15:05 hrs IST: Great start from Henry. Sri Lanka are 4/1 after the first over. Trent Boult comes into the attack.

15:03 hrs IST: OUT! Henry gets hit for a boundary off his first ball, but gets rid of Thirimanne (LBW - Inswinger) the very next delivery. Kusal Perera is in at No. 3. Won't be easy for him if the New Zealander continues to get purchase off the track.

15:00 hrs IST: Time for live action. Matt Henry to bowl the first over. Lahiru Thirimanne to take strike.

14:37 hrs IST: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

14:32 hrs IST: New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field

14:20 hrs IST: We'll have the toss in 10 minutes. Meanwhile, this is what Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Pakistan captain, had to say after his side's seven-wicket loss to West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday.

14:18 hrs IST: New Zealand's two warm-up matches were very much a mixed bag as they got to grips with India in a big six-wicket win, only to be thrashed by 91 runs by West Indies, an apparent rival for a top-four finish.

14:14 hrs IST: Sri Lanka are still hunting for their first win at Sophia Gardens, having lost to New Zealand (2013), India (2013), England (2016) and Pakistan (2017) in their previous encounters at Cardiff.

14:05 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - New Zealand have won seven of their last eight completed ODIs against Sri Lanka - including the previous four in succession.

13:57 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the third match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The Kiwis start favourites against Sri Lanka, a side that has slumped to ninth in the ODI rankings.

New Zealand have Williamson, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor who are in great form. In the bowling department, they have Tim Southee and Trent Boult, who showed what they are capable of in the previous World Cup.

For Sri Lanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, who has returned to the ODI fold after four years, has been handed the responsibility of lifting a side that has lost eight of its last nine ODIs.

But Sri Lanka have a good World Cup record, with one title, two runners-up finishes and one semi-final appearance.