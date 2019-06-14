ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ENG Vs WI: Updates And Report Of England-West Indies Match

Jofra Archer, the Barbados-born and now playing for England, takes the centre stage in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match against West Indies at The Rose Bowl, Southampton today.

2:46 PM IST: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas

2:44 PM IST: England have won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies.

England, who started off their campaign in an impressive manner winning comfortably against South Africa, faced a shock defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their second encounter. However, they came back strongly and aced every department against Bangladesh as they first put up 386/6 on board and then bundled them out for 280 in the 49th over.

On the other hand, Windies will hope that their bowlers come with a much-improved performance as compared to the one they came out against Australia where they squandered the early advantage and conceded a total of around 300. Their batsmen also need to come to the party and make sure they play with application and concentration. Their shot selection was poor against the defending champions and that would be something which Jason Holder would desperately want them to work on.

England, with two wins in three matches, are sitting at the third spot in the points table whereas West Indies are at the sixth position with three points. And a loss in Friday's match would make the journey tougher for both the teams in the upcoming matches.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

