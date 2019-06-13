Cricket World Cup 2019's Resurgent Star Mohammad Amir Confessed To Spot-Fixing After Shahid Afridi Slapped Him, Reveals Abdul Razzaq

While speaking to GNN news channel, cricketer Abdul Razzaq opened up regarding Pakistan cricket team's most popular spot-fixing scandal. The 39-year-old stated that then ODI captain Shahid Afridi had to slap Mohammad Amir, who confessed only after that. The bowler is currently participating in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019.

(Full Coverage | Fixture | Points Table)

Razzaq also revealed that Salman Butt indulged in illegal practices much before the Green Army's controversial tour of England in 2010.

Razzaq stated, "He (Afridi) told me to leave the room but after a while I heard the sound of a slap and then Aamir told the whole truth."

The former cricketer also opined that the then PCB board should take part of the blame for bringing a bad name to Pakistan cricket. He expressed that, instead of going to ICC, PCB should have taken direct action against the three players and sent them back home.

"They should have banned them for a year or so. In the end by not doing this, the PCB spoilt the image of Pakistan cricket worldwide," quipped the all-rounder.

Spilling the beans, The Razzler also said that Butt was spot-fixing way before the England tour. He said, "I shared my concerns with Afridi but he said it is just my Waham (misconception) and nothing is wrong. But when I was batting with Salman Butt during a match of the World T20 in West Indies, I was convinced he was letting down the team."

ALSO READ: Mohammad Amir, Swinging Times Again For Pakistan Pacer In Cricket World Cup 2019

Razzaq stated that once he had asked Butt to take a single and give the strike, but the latter didn't listen to him. "I was surprised when he refused this strategy. When I realised what he was up to (something) I told him strictly to give me the strike. Yet every over he deliberately played two or three balls and then gave me strike. I got upset and felt the pressure and got out," said Razzaq.

Amir, Butt, and Mohammad Asif were banned for a minimum of five years by ICC, in 2011. They were also suspended in 2010. They have returned to active cricket now, but only Amir is the one making waves in the cricketing fraternity right now!

(Inputs from PTI)