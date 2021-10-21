Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket In Long Run: Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq, former Pakistan captain, also criticised the PCB selection committee for the way it had made changes in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad.

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket In Long Run: Misbah-ul-Haq
Misbah-ul-Haq, who was Pakistan head coach, suddenly resigned from his position last month after the team returned from West Indies. | CricketAddictor

Trending

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket In Long Run: Misbah-ul-Haq
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T10:51:19+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 10:51 am

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq said that there will be no improvement in Pakistan cricket unless it changes its culture and stops hunting for scapegoats. (More Cricket News)

Speaking for the first time after his sudden resignation as head coach last month, Misbah said ‘cosmetic surgery’ will not change anything in Pakistan cricket as the problems are deep rooted in the system.

“The problem is that in our cricket we only look at results and we don’t give time or have patience for planning ahead and improving the system,” he said on 'A-Sports' channel.

“We don’t focus on the fact that we have to develop our players at domestic level and then in the national team and work on their skill development. We want results and if we don’t get the desired results we start searching for scapegoats,” he said.

ALSO READ: Pakistan at ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Full details 

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Misbah, along with bowling coach Waqar Younis, announced sudden resignations soon after returning from the West Indies last month. “Unfortunately, looking for scapegoats is a norm in Pakistan cricket. After losing a match or series we look for someone as a scapegoat to save face.

“Nothing will change if we continue with this cosmetic surgery. You can change the coaches and players but deep down the problems will remain the same,” he said.

Misbah also criticised the working of the national selection committee and the way it had made changes in the T20 World Cup squad.

“What is going on? First, you take decisions on bringing some players into the World Cup team and then 10 days later you take a U-turn and bring back players dropped back into the fold,” he said.

After announcing an initial 15-member squad and three reserves, chief selector Muhammad Wasim later made three changes, including former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Later, another veteran player Shoaib Malik also made a return after an injury to batsman Sohaib Maqsood.

Tags

PTI Misbah-ul-Haq Waqar Younis Shoaib Malik Pakistan Cricket PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Pakistan national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 T20 World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming Of T20 World Cup 2021 Match: Where To Watch

Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming Of T20 World Cup 2021 Match: Where To Watch

Champions League: Leroy Sane Scores Twice As Bayern Munich Thrash Benfica 4-0

Champions League: Veteran Gerard Pique Saves Barcelona From Early Elimination

Champions League: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner’s Injuries Mar Chelsea’s 4-0 Thrashing Of Malmo

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Saves Manchester United With Late Winner Vs Atalanta

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup: How To Watch BAN Vs PNG Cricket Match

ISL Outfit East Bengal Beat I-League Champions Gokulam Kerala In Pre-season Friendly

Gianni Infantino Explains Outcomes Of FIFA Council Meeting

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

NAM Vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Netherlands To Keep 'Super 12' Hopes Alive

NAM Vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Netherlands To Keep 'Super 12' Hopes Alive

SL Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Thrash Ireland, Enter Super 12

SL Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Thrash Ireland, Enter Super 12

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Lose

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Lose

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Eight Wickets In Final Warm-up Game

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Eight Wickets In Final Warm-up Game

Read More from Outlook

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

Outlook Web Desk / Top US diplomat Nicholas Burns told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that the US will challenge China where it must.

LIVE: Uttarakhand Floods | Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Areas, Toll Touches 52

LIVE: Uttarakhand Floods | Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Areas, Toll Touches 52

Outlook Web Desk / Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Dehradun late on Wednesday to take stock of the situation after over 50 were killed in rain-related incidents in the state.

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq

PTI / Misbah-ul-Haq, former Pakistan captain, also criticised the PCB selection committee for the way it had made changes in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad.

Taliban Dy PM Meets Indian Diplomats, India Ready To Provide Humanitarian Aid

Taliban Dy PM Meets Indian Diplomats, India Ready To Provide Humanitarian Aid

Outlook Web Desk / This was the first official meeting between India and the interim Taliban cabinet in Afghanistan since Doha.

Advertisement