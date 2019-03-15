Christchurch Terror Attack: Bangladesh's Tour Of New Zealand Called Off

Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand has been called off in the wake of deadly terror attacks in Christchurch on Friday.

At least 40 people have been killed in the attack on the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Hagley Park. The attack took place around 1.30 pm local time.

The Bangladesh team, which was about to enter the mosque to offer prayers, escaped unscathed. But New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in a joint statement said that they are calling off the third and final Test match, which starts on Saturday. The match was the tour finale for the visitors.

"We are shocked and appalled, as I'm sure all New Zealanders. I have spoken to my counterpart in Bangladesh and we both agree that it's inappropriate to play cricket at this time. We are offering support to all those within the teams affected by the situation and are continuing to take advice from authorities on the ground," NZC chief David White told TVNZ.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a statement supporting the call to call off the tour.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this horrendous incident in Christchurch. Both teams, staff and match officials are safe and the ICC fully supports the decision to cancel the Test match," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said.

Terming it as one of the darkest days of the country, New Zealand prime Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that "This is significant and I can tell you now this is and will be one of New Zealand's darkest days. I would describe it as an unprecedented act of violence, an act that has absolutely no place in New Zealand. This is not who we are."