﻿
The Blues conceded four second-half goals at the Vitality Stadium to suffer their worst defeat in the EPL since 1996.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2019
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-01-31T09:32:29+0530

Chelsea endured a humiliating 0-4 defeat at Bournemouth early Thursday morning thus compromising their dreams of a top-four finish in the English Premier League (EPL).

The Blues conceded four second-half goals at the Vitality Stadium to suffer their worst defeat in the EPL since 1996.

And taking the blame was manager Maurizio Sarri.

After the match, he sent club backroom staff out of the dressing room to speak to his squad alone for nearly an hour before the mandatory press conference.

While he was with the players, the Italian's name became one of the top trending topics on social media.

While many Chelsea fans called for his head, rival fans made fun of the former Napoli manager and the club.

Here are some reactions:

The defeat left Chelsea at fifth in the league table, with London rivals Arsenal overtaking them in the fourth on more goals.

After the end of round 24, both the clubs have 14 wins, five draws and five defeats with the same goal difference of 17. But the Gunners have scored more goals, 50 to 40 while conceding 33 to 23.

Leaders Liverpool drop points at home after playing out a 1-1 draw, but they still have a five-point buffer at the top. In an eventful game week, defending champions Manchester City lost to Newcastle 1-2, neighbours United were held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley while Tottenham came from behind to beat Watford 2-1.

City are second with 56 points, while Spurs are third with 54. 

 

Outlook Web Bureau Maurizio Sarri England Chelsea (Football) Football English Premier League (EPL) Sports

or just type initial letters