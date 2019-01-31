Chelsea endured a humiliating 0-4 defeat at Bournemouth early Thursday morning thus compromising their dreams of a top-four finish in the English Premier League (EPL).

The Blues conceded four second-half goals at the Vitality Stadium to suffer their worst defeat in the EPL since 1996.

And taking the blame was manager Maurizio Sarri.

After the match, he sent club backroom staff out of the dressing room to speak to his squad alone for nearly an hour before the mandatory press conference.

While he was with the players, the Italian's name became one of the top trending topics on social media.

While many Chelsea fans called for his head, rival fans made fun of the former Napoli manager and the club.

Here are some reactions:

Several asking if Sarri has show for this press conference. After PL matches, both clubs are required to send the manager for a presser. If they don't, they have to pay a fine.

More importantly, chickening out of a presser after a 4-0 defeat would be seen as a major cop-out. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) January 30, 2019

I'm waiting for Sarri's press conference âÂ¹ï¸ÂâÂ¹ï¸Â — Alimi Idris (@Idrisschillacci) January 30, 2019

Staying up for this Sarri press conference — 59 (@sarrisauce) January 30, 2019

@liam_twomey Will Sarri hold a press conference?? — #KIDROny (@itsrony94) January 30, 2019

Maurizio Sarri has still not held his press conference.



He has chucked EVERY one of his backroom staff out the dressing room and it is simply just him and the players.



The game finished over 40 minutes ago. #brilafm #brilasports #sarri #BOUCHE — Sports Radio 88.9 Brila FM (@Brilafm889) January 30, 2019

Where’s Sarri at he isn’t doing the press conference. Is he smoking — Carlo M (@CarloM91011) January 30, 2019

Sarri going into his press conference ready to throw everyone & his mum under the bus to protect Jorginho pic.twitter.com/4BWsgmTE7E — AbdiSalam (@mawhufc_7) January 30, 2019

Am waiting for sarri’s press conference and see who he will blame... he is stupid if he doesn’t put the 100% blame on himself — Tunde (@nicefrancis007) January 30, 2019

Waiting for Maurizio Sarri’s press conference like..... pic.twitter.com/tMcmA8VEhe — Grovesy (@Grov_esy) January 30, 2019

With great excitement I am waiting for the post match press conference. Let’s see what Don Sarri has to say #CFC #CFCLive #KTBFFH #BOUCHE pic.twitter.com/2xgFxA15qI — Dirk Huelsermann (@dhuelsermann) January 30, 2019

Waiting for Sarri’s press conference. What language will it be in? #cfc pic.twitter.com/zjV3Od06sT — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 30, 2019

The players need to be humane enough to refund their ticket costs cos they have shown an uncommon desire the players can only pray to have #BOUCHE

I can only wait to hear what #Sarri has to say:



He will probably speak in Arabic tonight at the press conference https://t.co/4xQZhJSSWj — Dr Isaac #CHAMP!!! (@zikaay) January 30, 2019

The defeat left Chelsea at fifth in the league table, with London rivals Arsenal overtaking them in the fourth on more goals.

After the end of round 24, both the clubs have 14 wins, five draws and five defeats with the same goal difference of 17. But the Gunners have scored more goals, 50 to 40 while conceding 33 to 23.

Leaders Liverpool drop points at home after playing out a 1-1 draw, but they still have a five-point buffer at the top. In an eventful game week, defending champions Manchester City lost to Newcastle 1-2, neighbours United were held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley while Tottenham came from behind to beat Watford 2-1.

City are second with 56 points, while Spurs are third with 54.