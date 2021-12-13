Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BWF World Championships 2021: Kidambi Srikanth Makes Winning Start in First Round

Kidambi Srikanth, seeded 12th, got better of Spain's Pablo Abian 21-12, 21-16 in the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021. The Indian will next face Chinese Li Shi Feng in the second round.

BWF World Championships 2021: Kidambi Srikanth Makes Winning Start in First Round
If Kidambi Srikanth wins the second round, the Indian is likely to face Taiwanese Chou Tien Chen BWF World Championships 2021. | File photo

Trending

BWF World Championships 2021: Kidambi Srikanth Makes Winning Start in First Round
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T13:43:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 1:43 pm

Indian badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth beat Pablo Abian of Spain to begin his BWF World Championships 2021 campaign on a winning note in Huelva, Spain on Sunday. The 12th seeded Indian beat the local challenger 21-12, 21-16 in 36 minutes in the first round of the men’s singles event. (More Badminton News)

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, however, lost in straight games against Joel Elpe and Rasmus Kjaer of Denmark in the opening round. Attri and Sumeeth lost 16-21, 15-21 in 32 minutes to make an exit from the showpiece event. (Live Streaming)

Earlier in the day, the women’s doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh retired after they lost the first game 12-21 to the Dutch duo of Alyssa Tirtosentono and Imke van der Aar. Reigning champion PV Sindhu, who got a bye in the first round, will open her campaign against Martina Repiska of Slovakia.

 Meanwhile, Indian Lakshya Sen got a walkover in his first-round clash. He will face 15th seed Japanese Kenta Nishimoto in the second round. Chinese Li Shi Feng, who defeated Timothy Lam of USA, will be Srilanth's opponent in the next round.    

Tags

PTI Srikanth Kidambi Lakshya Sen P.V. Sindhu Spain Badminton BWF World Championships Badminton World Championships Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Pakistan Super League 2022: Kamran Akmal Pulls Out After Relegation To Silver Category

Pakistan Super League 2022: Kamran Akmal Pulls Out After Relegation To Silver Category

Ashes 2021-22: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Vs England With Side Strain

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes Lose Both Protests After Lewis Hamilton Loses Formula 1 Title

Venkatesh Iyer's Vijay Hazare Trophy Form Gives India Cricket Selectors Nice Headache

Omicron? Manchester United Hit By Covid-19 Ahead Of Premier League 2021-22 Clash Vs Brentford

La Liga 2021-22: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio Star In Real Madrid’s Derby Win Over Atletico

PSG Vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2021-22: Kylian Mbappe Scores 100th Goal For Paris Saint-Germain In 2-0 Win

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Play Out 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters, Remain Winless

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi In Exclusive '300 Club'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi In Exclusive '300 Club'

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Beats Lewis Hamilton In Crazy Finale To Win F1 Title

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Beats Lewis Hamilton In Crazy Finale To Win F1 Title

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer Stars In MP Win; Kerala On Top After Big Win

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer Stars In MP Win; Kerala On Top After Big Win

ISL 2021-22: 'Sunil Chhetri Is A Human Being,' Says Bengaluru FC Head Coach

ISL 2021-22: 'Sunil Chhetri Is A Human Being,' Says Bengaluru FC Head Coach

Read More from Outlook

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Naseer Ganai / On Sunday, Omar Abdullah addressed a huge gathering whereas the PDP was not allowed to hold a youth convention. J&K government cited Covid-19 restrictions for the latter.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

Rakhi Bose / PM Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for a 2-day visit and inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connecting the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the ghats in Varanasi.

Advertisement