Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021: Carolina Marin Out, Advantage PV Sindhu?

PV Sindhu will start her title defense at BWF World Championships 2021 against Martika Repiska in the second round. Get here the live streaming details of BWF World Championships 2021.

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021: Carolina Marin Out, Advantage PV Sindhu?
If everything goes well, PV Sindhu could face Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2021. | AP

Trending

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021: Carolina Marin Out, Advantage PV Sindhu?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T23:28:44+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 11:28 pm

After finishing runner-up against An Seyoung at the World Tour Finals last week, India’s PV Sindhu will begin her BWF World Championships title defense against Slovenian Martika Repiska in the women’s singles second round. Sindhu got a first-round bye. (More Badminton News)

Seeded sixth in the event, the two-time Olympic medallist, Sindhu is the only Indian in the women’s singles category. With Carolina Marin withdrawing from the BWF World Championships 2021 at the eleventh hour after failing to regain full fitness, it also gives Sindhu a chance to retain her title.

While the match timings of the BWF World Championships 2021 are yet to be announced, Sindhu is expected to be in action on Sunday. The BWF World Championships 2021 can be watched live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the event. The event is being held in Huelva in Spain. 

If everything goes well, Sindhu could land up against in-form Thai shuttler Pornpawee Chochuwong in the third round. A win against Chochuwong could pit Sindhu against her nemesis and world No.1 and top-seed Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinals.

Interestingly, Marin had also missed the 2019 edition of the tournament as Sindhu went on to win the women's singles title. Can Sindhu recreate her 2019 magic this year?  Earlier, 2012 London Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal also pulled out of the competition due to injury. 

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

In the men’s event, Kidambi Srikanth will lead the Indian charge which also has B Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen in the mix. The Indian men will also breathe a sigh of relief as world No.2 Kento Momota, No.5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and No.7 Jonatan Christie all have withdrawn from the event.

Lakshya, who became the youngest Indian to qualify at the BWF World Championships faces Max Weisskirchen. A win against the German will pit Lakshya against 15th seed Kenta Nishimoto in the second round and if the Indian manages to get past the Japanese, his passage to the semifinals can become very smooth.

12th seed Srikanth will face Spaniard Pablo Abian in his first-round clash while off-colour B Sai Praneeth plays Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands in the opening round, who defeated him at the Tokyo Olympics. HS Prannoy faces NG Ka Long Angus in his first-round encounter.

India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got a first-round bye. The winner of Fabricio Farias and Francielton Farias of Brazil and the Taiwanese pair of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan will face the Chirag-Satwik duo.

Meanwhile, Sheuli claimed the top place on the podium with an effort of 316kg (143 + 173) in the 73kg category. He had won a silver in Junior World Championships in May.

Tags

Koushik Paul P.V. Sindhu Srikanth Kidambi HS Prannoy Carolina Marin Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty B Sai Praneeth Lakshya Sen Spain Badminton Badminton World Championships BWF World Championships Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Lifts Gold In Tashkent

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Lifts Gold In Tashkent

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Against Chennaiyin FC

Joe Root Becomes 1st England Batsman To Cross 1500 Test Runs In Calendar Year – Stat Highlights

'Asian Champions Trophy Perfect Stage For Fringe Players To Excel’, Says Manpreet Singh

BAI Set To Re-Appoint Mulyo Handoyo, Tan Kim Her As India’s Badminton Coaches By Year-End

BWF World Championships 2021: Carolina Marin Withdraws After Failing To Regain Fitness

Pakistan Hockey Ropes In Dutch Siegfried Aikman As Chief Coach Until 2026

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi And His Last Cricketing Wish

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3: Joe Root, Dawid Malan Revive England At Gabba

AUS Vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3: Joe Root, Dawid Malan Revive England At Gabba

Boxing, Weightlifting Among Olympic Sports In Danger Of Losing 2028 Los Angeles Spots

Boxing, Weightlifting Among Olympic Sports In Danger Of Losing 2028 Los Angeles Spots

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Series

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Series

Pele 'Having Small Chemotherapy Sessions,' To Remain In Hospital For 'A Few Days'

Pele 'Having Small Chemotherapy Sessions,' To Remain In Hospital For 'A Few Days'

Read More from Outlook

Perspective | Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Perspective | Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Chinki Sinha / The sky is infinite and there are millions of stars. But, in a city where smog hangs like a veil over us, the stars don’t shine anymore.

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Joe Root Crosses 1500 Test Runs In 2021 – Statistical Highlights

Joe Root Crosses 1500 Test Runs In 2021 – Statistical Highlights

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Joe Root reached the milestone on Day 3 of the first Ashes 2021-22 Test vs Australia at Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

The Changing Colours Of Rajasthan School Uniform

The Changing Colours Of Rajasthan School Uniform

Tabeenah Anjum / It was during Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state that school uniform colour change was brought. Now, it is the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has again issued the order of changing the uniform colour.

Advertisement