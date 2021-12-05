Live Scores, PV Sindhu vs Au Seyoung, BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Seyoung Leads Sindhu 16-8

It's another big day for India's badminton queen Pusarla Venkata Sindhu. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist can end the year with a title and that too in the BWF World Tour Finals 2021. PV Sindhu will face Korean Au Seyoung in the final in Bali on Sunday. Sindhu has never beaten An Seyoung in two previous encounters. Follow live scores and updates of Sindhu vs Seyoung.

12:47 PM IST: Game 1 - An Seyoung 16-8 PV Sindhu

Two quick points fr Sindhu. But she is guilty of making unforced errors.

12:40 PM IST: Game 1 - An Seyoung 9-4 PV Sindhu

An Seyoung is clearly giving a hard time to Sindhu. The Korean has kept Sndhu busy with long rallies. Four straight points for An Seyoung. Sindhu needs to come back soon in the match.

12:38 PM IST: Game 1 - An Seyoung 4-1 PV Sindhu

What a start by the teenager. The Korean takes a 4-1 lead straightaway

12:34 PM IST: Toss

Both players are ready. An Seyoung (in red) won the toss and she choose the far end of the court. An Seyoung to serve

12:27 PM IST: The big match

Here comes PV Sindhu of India and An Seyoung from Korea. Play to start soon.

12:23 PM IST: Women's singles final coming up

It's PV Sindhu vs Korean Au Seyoung

11:58 AM IST: Update

In mixed doubles, the Thai pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai beat Japanese Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino 21-19, 21-7 in the final.

11:47 AM IST: Update

Meanwhile, in women’s doubles, Koreans Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong beat Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 21-14, 21-14 in the first match of the day.

11:24 AM IST: PV Sindhu in 2021

Indonesia Open - Semifinal

Indonesia Masters – Semiifinal

French Open – Semifinal

Denmark Open – Quarterfinal

Tokyo Olympics – Bronze

All England Championships – Semifinal

Swiss Open – Runner-up

BWF World Tour Finals 2020 – Round 3

Thailand Open – Quarterfinal

Thailand Open – Round of 32

11:06 AM IST: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PV Sindhu vs Au Seyoung women's singles summit clash on the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 in Bali. It's a big say for the Indian and the World No. 7 is yet to win a title this year, baring Olympic bronze in Tokyo.

PV Sindhu is in good form at the Bali tournament. The top players in the world can beat each other any day. A lot depends on how they play on that particular day and how they react to situations. Sindhu has shown both skills and mental strength in Indonesia.

Sindhu's clinched a tough semifinal match against Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in the BWF World Tour 2021 Finals. Sindhu, the reigning world champion and two-time Olympic medallist, beat Yamaguchi 21-15 15-21 21-19 in a contest that lasted an hour and 10 minutes.

It remains to be seen how quickly Sindhu recovers from this semifinal played on Saturday and stays in shape for Sunday's final clash.

PV Sindhu's opponent on Sunday is an exciting Korean. An Seyoung is ranked sixth in the world (Sindhu is No. 7) and has a 2-0 win-loss record against Sindhu. In the semifinals in Bali, An Seyoung defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 25-23, 21-17.

In both previous encounters, An Seyoung has beaten Sindhu in straight games. Their most recent match was in the Denmark Open in October. The Korean girl beat Sindhu 21-11, 21-12. In the same tournament in 2019, Seyoung beat Sindhu 21-14 and 21-17.

So Sunday's match will be a grudge match for PV Sindhu, who win the BWF World Tour Finals title in 2018.