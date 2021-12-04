BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Beats Akane Yamaguchi To Enter Bali Final

Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
PV Sindhu has been in fine form after picking up a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. She had reached the semifinals in her last three events - French Open, Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open - before coming into the BWF World Tour Finals.

PV Sindhu had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat. | File Photo

2021-12-04T17:08:43+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 5:08 pm

Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu entered the summit clash of BWF World Tour Finals with a hard fought win over Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday. (More Badminton News)

Reigning world champion and the two time Olympic medallist beat Yamaguchi 21-15 15-21 21-19 in a thrilling match.

It will be Sindhu's third final appearance in the season-ending tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat.

The world number 7 Indian had come into the match with an overall head-to-head win-loss record of 12-8 against the world number three Japanese.

Sindhu has been in fine form after picking up a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. She had reached the semifinals in her last three events -- French Open, Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open -- before coming into the BWF World Tour Finals.

She had finished runner-up in the Swiss Open in March.

