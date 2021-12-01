Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Saina Nehwal, Olympic Medallist, Pulls Out Of Badminton World Championships Due To Injury

This is the first time Saina Nehwal will be missing the badminton World Championships. Saina competed in the Thomas and Uber Cup and Denmark Open but withdrew midway due to injuries.

Saina Nehwal, Olympic Medallist, Pulls Out Of Badminton World Championships Due To Injury
Former World No.1 Saina Nehwal is currently recovering from a groin pull and knee injury. | File photo

Trending

Saina Nehwal, Olympic Medallist, Pulls Out Of Badminton World Championships Due To Injury
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T17:02:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 5:02 pm

Former world no.1 Saina Nehwal will miss the World Championships for the first time in her international career due to multiple injuries that have derailed her season. (More Badminton News) 

The London Olympics bronze medallist, who has won a silver and bronze besides eight quarterfinal finishes in the World Championships over the years, is recovering from a groin pull and knee injury.

The big event will be held in Huelva, Spain from December 12 to 19. “Saina had to withdraw from World Championship as she is still recovering from the groin and a knee injury. She won't be able to regain fitness in time to play the tournament,” Saina’s husband and fellow shuttler Kashyap told PTI.

Returning to action at the Thomas and Uber Cup Final in Aarhus, Denmark in October, Saina had to retire midway in the round-robin match against Spain's Clara Azurmendi due to a groin niggle. She played in Denmark but again withdrew midway into the second game of the first-round match at the French Open.

“She had a tough groin injury in Uber Cup. She was fine in Denmark but it didn't heal properly and again started paining when she was playing in French Open. It aggravated and became serious,” said Kashyap. “She also had a knee injury in France and had to pull out. She is doing her rehabilitation now. Hopefully, she will be able to get back to training from 10th or 15th of this month.”

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

In a stellar career, Saina has never missed the World Championships since making her debut in the 2006 edition. The 31-year-old from Hyderabad claimed the silver in 2015 when her rampaging run was stopped by Spain's Carolina Marin in the final. She also secured a bronze two years later at Glasgow, Scotland.

In 2018, Saina claimed her second individual gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and also helped the country win its first mixed team title in the quadrennial event. However, she has been ravaged by injuries for most of the last two years and missed the Tokyo Olympic qualification this year.

Following a series of early exits, Saina’s ranking has also slumped to world no.23. “She is naturally a bit upset, especially since it has been tough two years for her, she has been getting injured too often, there were niggles, stomach issues, I mean, something or other has been happening,” Kashyap said.

“But it is a phase and she has to work around it. She can play for 2-3 years, I feel. She is a positive person and she will figure things out.” Kashyap, himself, has endured a tough time in the international circuit with early ousters from the last few events.

He slipped during training at Denmark and had to retire midway from his match the next day. Now back to full fitness, Kashyap is eyeing a good outing in the two All India senior ranking tournaments at Chennai and Hyderabad, which will restart the domestic season in the country.

“I am fit now and am looking forward to play well at the two ranking events this month,” he said.

Tags

PTI Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap Carolina Marin India Badminton Badminton World Championships Thomas And Uber Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: ‘Fit And Hungry’ Ben Stokes Raring To Go Hard Against Australia In First Test

Ashes 2021-22: ‘Fit And Hungry’ Ben Stokes Raring To Go Hard Against Australia In First Test

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Six-Time Champions Germany, Argentina Enter Semifinals

IND Vs NZ: Paras Mhambrey Updates On Wriddhiman Saha’s Availability For Mumbai Test

Cricket South Africa Dispels Omicron Threat, Woos India With Virus Safe Bio-Bubble Environment

Omicron Threat: We Still Have Time To Decide On India’s Tour Of South Africa - Sourav Ganguly

Badminton World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Make Winning Start In Bali

Premier League 2021-22: 14 Games And Counting – Newcastle United’s Winless Run Continues

Coronavirus Postpones Czech Republic Vs Belarus 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA A Vs IND A: Pacers Give India A Upper Hand On Day 1 Stumps Of Second Unofficial Test

SA A Vs IND A: Pacers Give India A Upper Hand On Day 1 Stumps Of Second Unofficial Test

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka (46/2) Trail West Indies (253) By 3 Runs At Day 3 Stumps - Highlights

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka (46/2) Trail West Indies (253) By 3 Runs At Day 3 Stumps - Highlights

IPL 2022 Retention Over, All Eyes On Mega Auction Now - Full List Of Players Retained

IPL 2022 Retention Over, All Eyes On Mega Auction Now - Full List Of Players Retained

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Humble East Bengal 6-4 In Epic 10-goal Thriller

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Humble East Bengal 6-4 In Epic 10-goal Thriller

Read More from Outlook

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Outlook Web Desk / As Parag Agrawal becomes the CEO of Twitter, the Indian diaspora's representation in the tech giants of America, especially the companies in Silicon Valley gets a new badge.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travellers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Soumitra Bose / Lancer Capital has made its first-ever historic foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE T20 league. The ECB has already roped in IPL teams like MI, DC and KRR.

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Outlook Web Desk / Amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, researchers in France say vaccination may be useful to protect women and their babies against Covid-19.

Advertisement