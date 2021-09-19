Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Bio-Bubbles Can Harm Mental Health, Experts Suggest Solution To Combat This

Bio-Bubbles Can Harm Mental Health, Experts Suggest Solution To Combat This

The mental health issue got more steam after top English players said they don't want to be confined to their hotel rooms for close to four months during Ashes.

Bio-Bubbles Can Harm Mental Health, Experts Suggest Solution To Combat This
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break from cricket to prioritise his mental well-being. | File photo

Trending

Bio-Bubbles Can Harm Mental Health, Experts Suggest Solution To Combat This
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T13:06:52+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 1:06 pm

Cricket Australia medical experts have found that stress associated with strict bio-secure bubbles has ‘cumulative impact’ on players’ mental wellbeing and said there is a need to strike a balance to avoid ‘excessive’ mental health toll. (More Cricket News)

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, CA’s mental health lead Matt Burgin and chief medical officer Dr John Orchard made the observations in an article for the British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine.

“The stress associated with competition hubs may have had a cumulative impact, and it is possible that the negative effects were experienced weeks and months after the event,” they wrote.“ Athletes, often lauded for high levels of resilience, are being challenged to adapt and develop new ways of coping to maintain their mental health and wellbeing.

“While much of the reported symptoms associated with bio-security hubs can be sub-clinical, there is a limit to the players resources and tolerance of this way of life. Players anecdotally reported the avoidance of ‘hard quarantine’ (14-day hotel quarantine) as a factor in decision-making for involvement in further cricket competitions,” they added.

Both the experts stressed on the need to strike a balance between bio-security bubbles and the avoidance of ‘excessive’ mental health costs to the players. “Should there be a silver lining to a bleak situation, it has been the confirmation of players taking ownership for their mental health,” Burgin and Orchard wrote.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

“The widespread acceptance of players making personal decisions to prioritise their mental health is a cultural shift for Australian sport and is supported by Cricket Australia. “Players seeking to have ‘time at home’ is the preferred opportunity cost to further involvement in cricket. These breaks are temporary and illustrate a welcomed balance in the player’s self-awareness.”

The duo hoped that “following seasons will see vaccination of players and staff and a gradual relaxation of necessary protocols that will allow players a return to relative normality.” “Until then, there will need to be a balance of protocols to keep COVID out of the sport, but with a level of rigour that does not take an excessive toll on the mental health of participants.”

While cricketers around the globe have spoken about mental health issues in COVID-19 times, the conversation gathered more steam after it emerged that top English players could boycott the upcoming Ashes as they don't want to be confined to their hotel rooms for close to four months.

“I don’t think people truly understand what it’s like to be in a bio-secure bubble and the commitment that is needed, until you’ve been in that bubble,” Professional Cricketers Association director of development and welfare services, Ian Thomas said.

“I sat on a call yesterday where there was a study done into this by the ECB and I think the burnout and almost imprisonment of players in these bio-secure bubbles shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Tags

PTI Australia Cricket Mental Health COVID 19 Bio-bubble Quarantine Isolation Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

'Achieved What I wanted,' Ravi Shastri Confirms Exit; Kumble vs Laxman For Next Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team?

'Achieved What I wanted,' Ravi Shastri Confirms Exit; Kumble vs Laxman For Next Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team?

KKR's Next Generation IPL Stars Identified - David Hussey Says Who They Are

Ligue 1: Lionel Messi Set For Parc Des Princes Debut As PSG Aim Sixth Straight Win

Serie A: No Romelu Lukaku, No Antonio Conte, No Problem For Inter Milan In 6-1 Rout Of Bologna

PAK vs NZ: Kiwi Mitchell McClenaghan Tells Mohammed Hafeez Not To Play Blame Game

No Way We Could Stay In Pakistan, Says New Zealand Cricket CEO David White

IPL 2021: MI Or CSK? Who is Virender Sehwag’s pick to win title in UAE

La Liga: Bilbao Hold Atletico; Radamel Falcao Nets In Rayo Debut

Photo Gallery

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

Premier League: Arsenal, Liverpool, Watford Win As Southampton Frustrate Manchester City

Premier League: Arsenal, Liverpool, Watford Win As Southampton Frustrate Manchester City

Bayern Munich Maul Promoted VfL Bochum 7-0 In German Bundesliga

Bayern Munich Maul Promoted VfL Bochum 7-0 In German Bundesliga

Ivan Toney Stars As Brentford Beat Wolves In English Premier League

Ivan Toney Stars As Brentford Beat Wolves In English Premier League

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Issues Rallying Cry, Tells Pakistan To Learn From New Zealand's Pull Out: WATCH

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Issues Rallying Cry, Tells Pakistan To Learn From New Zealand's Pull Out: WATCH

Read More from Outlook

Congress Cancels Legislature Party Meeting, High Command Likely To Announce Punjab CM Directly

Congress Cancels Legislature Party Meeting, High Command Likely To Announce Punjab CM Directly

Harish Manav / In the race for CM, there has been an influx of MLAs from Sunil Jakhar's house since morning, while the meeting of MLAs is also going on at Sukhjinder Randhawa's house. It is believed that Jakhar could be the Chief Minister as a Hindu face, while Randhawa could be made the Deputy Chief Minister.

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

Outlook Web Desk / A minister in the earlier Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government in Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he is a ‘Congressman’.

Hathras Gang Rape: A Year To The Ground

Hathras Gang Rape: A Year To The Ground

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / First of Outlook’s six-part series that capture the horror and heartbreak at Hathras village in Uttar Pradesh a year ago.

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said the militant attacks taking place in the Valley reflect the frustration of pro-Pakistan forces.

Advertisement